Marvel fans have a big reason to celebrate as Robert Downey Jr. returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with “Avengers: Doomsday”. The upcoming superhero film has already created a strong buzz at the Indian box office, with advance ticket sales reaching impressive numbers even before its theatrical release.

But can the film beat the records set by “Avengers: Endgame”? Here is a comparison of the two Marvel blockbusters and their advance booking performances. Avengers: Doomsday Advance Booking Collection In India According to Sacnilk, “Avengers: Doomsday” has collected approximately Rs 48.38 crore in advance bookings across India as of November 22, 2026. The figure includes blocked seats, while bookings excluding blocked seats stand at Rs 40.79 crore.

The film has sold around 7.63 lakh tickets across 7,462 shows in 80 cities. Its opening day, December 17, has contributed Rs 21.98 crore in advance bookings alone. The film still has 25 days to go before its release, making these numbers particularly impressive. ALSO READ: Avengers: Doomsday Advance Booking Crosses ₹25 Crore In India, Beats Ramayana And Dhurandhar 2 Avengers: Doomsday Vs Avengers: Endgame: Advance Booking Comparison Released in 2019, “Avengers: Endgame” created massive excitement among Indian audiences. According to India Today, the film collected approximately Rs 8.27 crore in its first 24 hours of advance booking. Here is how the two films compare: Advance booking details Avengers: Doomsday Avengers: Endgame Release year 2026 2019 First 24-hour advance booking Over Rs 10 crore Rs 8.27 crore Current/final advance booking Rs 48.38 crore (ongoing) Rs 65–70 crore nett (reported pre-release estimate) Tickets sold 7.63 lakh Over 10 lakh on BookMyShow in first 24 hours Release date December 17, 2026 (India) April 26, 2019 Note: The figures come from different reporting periods and methodologies. Doomsday's ongoing advance gross includes blocked seats, while Endgame's reported pre-release figure is a nett trade estimate. They are not directly comparable. ALSO READ: 5 Hollywood’s Most Expensive Movies Of 2026; Avengers Doomsday Tops The List!

Can Robert Downey Jr's Return Help Doomsday Beat Endgame? Robert Downey Jr. is one of the biggest reasons behind the excitement. However, this time, he will not play Tony Stark or Iron Man. Instead, he will appear as Victor von Doom, one of Marvel's most powerful villains.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film also features Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal and Paul Rudd, among several other popular actors. With its strong advance booking performance, “Avengers: Doomsday” has already made a promising start. However, beating “Avengers: Endgame” will require sustained ticket sales and a strong audience response. For now, the numbers suggest that Marvel's latest Avengers film is ready for a major box office battle. FAQS 1. How much has Avengers: Doomsday earned in advance booking? The film has collected Rs 48.38 crore in Indian advance bookings as of November 22, 2026. 2. How much did Avengers: Endgame earn in its first 24 hours of advance booking? It reportedly collected Rs 8.27 crore in its first 24 hours in India. 3. Who is Robert Downey Jr playing in Avengers: Doomsday? He will play Victor von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom. 4. When will Avengers: Doomsday release in India? The film is scheduled to release in India on December 17, 2026.

