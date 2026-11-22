Shanaya Kapoor's appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9 has landed in another controversy. After facing criticism over her interaction with Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla, the actress is now at the centre of a fresh social media discussion. This time, viewers are questioning whether she knew the rapid-fire questions before appearing on Karan Johar's popular chat show.
The speculation began after a behind-the-scenes video from her preparation for the episode went viral online.
Shanaya Kapoor with the KWK rapid fire questions before shoot 😂
by u/berkgal in BollyBlindsNGossip
Shanaya Kapoor's Rapid-Fire Sheet In Viral Koffee With Karan BTS Video
The discussion started when celebrity makeup artist Shraddha Naik shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. The clip showed Shanaya Kapoor getting ready for her Koffee With Karan 9 appearance.
However, viewers noticed a sheet placed near her vanity table. The paper appeared to have the words 'Rapid Fire: Shanaya Kapoor' written on it, followed by several lines of text.
This immediately caught the attention of social media users, who began questioning whether the document contained the questions for her rapid-fire round.
Some viewers wondered if Shanaya had received the questions before the actual shoot, while others questioned whether the show's popular segment was scripted.
However, the contents of the sheet remain unknown. There is also no evidence confirming that it contained the actual questions or that Shanaya had been given them in advance. The original video is reportedly no longer available on Shraddha's Instagram account.
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Netizens Compare Shanaya Kapoor's Episode With Rashmika Mandanna's Appearance
Following the video, discussions also started on Reddit, where viewers shared their opinions about the show's format.
Some users brought up Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's appearance on the show, recalling earlier discussions about their rapid-fire answers.
The latest controversy has also added to the criticism surrounding Shanaya's episode. Her appearance alongside best friend Ananya Panday and entrepreneur Ananya Birla had already attracted attention, with some viewers feeling that Ananya Birla was left out during their interactions.
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Has Karan Johar Reacted To The Koffee With Karan 9 Script Controversy?
Neither Shanaya Kapoor nor Karan Johar has publicly addressed the latest speculation. The makers have also not confirmed whether the sheet contained pre-shared rapid-fire questions.
For now, the viral BTS video has raised questions about the show's format, but it does not establish that the segment was scripted. Until an official clarification arrives, the claims remain speculation.
FAQs
1. Why is Shanaya Kapoor trending after Koffee With Karan 9?
Shanaya is trending after viewers spotted a sheet labelled 'Rapid Fire: Shanaya Kapoor' in a behind-the-scenes video, leading to questions about whether she knew the questions beforehand.
2. Who shared Shanaya Kapoor's viral BTS video?
The video was shared by celebrity makeup artist Shraddha Naik on Instagram.
3. Was Shanaya Kapoor given the rapid-fire questions in advance?
There is no confirmation that Shanaya received the questions beforehand. The contents of the sheet remain unknown.
4. Who appeared with Shanaya Kapoor on Koffee With Karan 9?
Shanaya appeared alongside Ananya Panday and entrepreneur Ananya Birla.
5. Has Karan Johar responded to the controversy?
No. Karan Johar and Shanaya Kapoor have not publicly addressed the speculation so far.