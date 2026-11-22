Shanaya Kapoor's appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9 has landed in another controversy. After facing criticism over her interaction with Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla, the actress is now at the centre of a fresh social media discussion. This time, viewers are questioning whether she knew the rapid-fire questions before appearing on Karan Johar's popular chat show.

The speculation began after a behind-the-scenes video from her preparation for the episode went viral online. Shanaya Kapoor with the KWK rapid fire questions before shoot 😂

by u/berkgal in BollyBlindsNGossip Shanaya Kapoor's Rapid-Fire Sheet In Viral Koffee With Karan BTS Video The discussion started when celebrity makeup artist Shraddha Naik shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. The clip showed Shanaya Kapoor getting ready for her Koffee With Karan 9 appearance. However, viewers noticed a sheet placed near her vanity table. The paper appeared to have the words 'Rapid Fire: Shanaya Kapoor' written on it, followed by several lines of text.

This immediately caught the attention of social media users, who began questioning whether the document contained the questions for her rapid-fire round. Some viewers wondered if Shanaya had received the questions before the actual shoot, while others questioned whether the show's popular segment was scripted. However, the contents of the sheet remain unknown. There is also no evidence confirming that it contained the actual questions or that Shanaya had been given them in advance. The original video is reportedly no longer available on Shraddha's Instagram account.

ALSO READ: Student Of The Year: After Dark Ending Explained: How Tara's Father's Death Led To Aayesha's Murder Netizens Compare Shanaya Kapoor's Episode With Rashmika Mandanna's Appearance Following the video, discussions also started on Reddit, where viewers shared their opinions about the show's format. Some users brought up Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's appearance on the show, recalling earlier discussions about their rapid-fire answers. The latest controversy has also added to the criticism surrounding Shanaya's episode. Her appearance alongside best friend Ananya Panday and entrepreneur Ananya Birla had already attracted attention, with some viewers feeling that Ananya Birla was left out during their interactions.