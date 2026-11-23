Singer Diljit Dosanjh has hit back at critics during his Ahmedabad concert, questioning the restrictions placed on some of his songs. Performing at Narendra Modi Stadium as part of his AURA India Tour 2026, the singer compared the treatment of Indian artists with international performers and took a dig at British band Coldplay.

During his performance on Saturday, November 21, Diljit addressed the audience and spoke about the restrictions on his music. He recalled watching Coldplay perform at the same stadium in 2025 and said the experience had inspired him to perform there.

The controversy comes after authorities raised objections to some of Diljit's songs over concerns about their lyrics. Here is what happened and why Coldplay became part of the discussion.

"Last year, when the entire band came here and Coldplay performed, I decided that day that I wanted to perform here. But let me tell you something. When Coldplay sings, 'I'm feeling drunk and high', nobody has a problem. I like that song. When Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue. But when Diljit does it, there is a problem. Why these double standards?" he said.

However, he questioned why similar lyrical references attracted different reactions when Indian artists performed them.

He also added, "If an artist from abroad comes and sings, nobody has a problem. But people have a problem with Diljit."

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Why Were Diljit Dosanjh's Songs Facing Restrictions?

Ahead of the Ahmedabad concert, the District Child Protection Officer had written to the city police commissioner, requesting restrictions on four songs from Diljit's setlist.

The songs named were 'Patiala Peg', '5 Taara', 'Jeeb Vicho Afeem' and 'Jatt Fire Karda'. The objections were based on concerns that their lyrics could promote alcohol, substance use and violence.

The notice followed a complaint by Chandigarh-based professor Dr Pandit Rao Dharennavar, who had raised concerns about the content of Punjabi songs performed at live events.

The authorities also raised objections to children being invited on stage and the use of certain stage accessories.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Faces Contempt Threat Ahead Of Ahmedabad Concert, Professor Seeks Ban On 4 Songs Including 'Patiala Peg'

Diljit Dosanjh Responds To Outsider Remarks

Diljit also addressed comments suggesting that he was an outsider. The singer reminded the audience that he was born and brought up in India.

"They tell me that I have come from abroad. I was born here. I wasn't born in Honolulu. I travel across the world, and all the musicians behind me are Indians who were born here," he said.

He further questioned why restrictions appeared to be directed at him and said he wanted to continue performing and taking Punjabi music to international audiences.

The singer's comments have now started a wider discussion about how Indian and international performers are treated at concerts in the country.

FAQs

1. Why did Diljit Dosanjh take a dig at Coldplay?

Diljit questioned why his songs faced restrictions over certain lyrics while Coldplay had performed a song containing similar references at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

2. What did Diljit Dosanjh say about Coldplay?

He said, "When Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue. But when Diljit does it, there is a problem. Why these double standards?"

3. Why were Diljit Dosanjh's songs restricted in Ahmedabad?

Authorities raised concerns about lyrics allegedly promoting alcohol, substance use and violence.

4. Which songs were named in the Ahmedabad notice?

The four songs were 'Patiala Peg', '5 Taara', 'Jeeb Vicho Afeem' and 'Jatt Fire Karda'.

5. Where did Diljit Dosanjh perform in Ahmedabad?

He performed at Narendra Modi Stadium as part of his AURA India Tour 2026.