Dr Pandit Rao Dharennavar, Associate Professor of Sociology at PGGC-46, Chandigarh, has urged Dosanjh to leave out ‘Patiala Peg’, ‘Panj Tara’, ‘Je Bichho Feem Labbiya’ and ‘Jatt Utthe Fire Karda’. He has alleged that the songs promote alcohol consumption, drug use and gun culture, potentially influencing children.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh’s Ahmedabad concert has drawn a legal warning over four of his songs, with a Chandigarh-based professor threatening to approach the Gujarat High Court if the tracks are performed at the show on Saturday.

The professor referred to a 2019 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a case filed by him. He claimed that the court had directed that songs promoting alcohol, drugs and substance abuse should not be performed on stage.

Dharennavar warned that he would file a contempt of court petition if the singer performs the tracks at the concert, scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

He further alleged that Dosanjh had performed the four songs during his concerts in Indore and Delhi despite the court's directions.

"The country is running the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign, in which the government, public representatives, academics and others are working to raise awareness against drug abuse. Promoting such songs among children is wrong and illegal," Dharennavar said.

He added that he would approach the Gujarat High Court if the singer went ahead with the performances.

Ahmedabad Authorities Had Earlier Sought Restrictions

The controversy comes after Ahmedabad's District Child Protection Officer, Tanvika Parmar, wrote to the police commissioner seeking restrictions on the same four songs ahead of the concert.

The November 6 notice also urged authorities to prevent Dosanjh from wearing bullet belts during the performance and from inviting children on stage. The concerns included the possible impact of loud music and flashing lights on children.

The advisory cited a July 22, 2019, Punjab and Haryana High Court order concerning songs promoting intoxicants and violence.

2,000 Police Personnel Deployed At Narendra Modi Stadium

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Police have made extensive security arrangements for the concert, which is expected to draw around 85,000 spectators.

ALSO READ: Why Can't Diljit Dosanjh Perform Patiala Peg, 5 Tara At His Indore Concert?

Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said around 2,000 police personnel had been deployed, including three companies of the State Reserve Police, bomb detection and disposal squad teams, Quick Response Teams, Crime Branch personnel and the Special Operations Group.

Around 600 CCTV cameras will monitor the venue, while 1,500 private security guards will assist with entry, exit and internal arrangements. Door-frame metal detectors have also been installed.

Gehlot said bags and water bottles would not be allowed inside the venue, while locker facilities would be available outside. Women attendees would be permitted to carry small power banks.