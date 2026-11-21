Noida-Greater Noida Metro Expansion: The Noida-Greater Noida Metro network is all set to grow bigger. The Union Cabinet has cleared a Rs 2,390-crore extension of the Aqua Line from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4. The 8.449-km elevated stretch will add five new stations and is expected to be ready in four years. The biggest plus will be at Sector 61, where passengers will get a direct interchange with Delhi Metro’s Blue Line.

This should make travel between Noida, Greater Noida and the rest of Delhi-NCR much smoother, and could also make several residential neighbourhoods more appealing for both homebuyers and tenants. ALSO READ: Greater Noida West Gets Metro Boost: 5 New Aqua Line Stations Approved, Direct Delhi Metro Link At Sector 61 Which Residential Areas Could Benefit? The new stations will come up at Sector 61, Sector 70, Sector 122, Sector 123 and Greater Noida Sector 4. Areas around these stops, especially Greater Noida West, are likely to see more interest once daily commuting becomes easier, according to a report by NDTV. Housing societies such as Cleo County and Gaur City 1 and 2 may also gain from better Metro access. Once the extension is complete, the combined Metro network across Noida and Greater Noida is expected to reach 71.878 km.

Will Property Prices And Rents Rise? Greater Noida West has already been drawing buyers who want relatively affordable homes in the NCR. According to ANAROCK’s Q1 2026 NCR Residential Market Viewpoints, average quoted residential base prices in the area stood at around Rs 10,000 per sq. ft., up 3% from the previous quarter. The rental market is also holding steady.

ALSO READ: Noida Metro Aqua Line Update: Services Extended Till 11:25 PM; Peak-Hour Frequency Increased | Check Timetable A 2-BHK apartment of about 1,000 sq. ft. in Greater Noida West currently costs around a monthly rent of Rs 19,000 to Rs 26,000. The proposed Metro link could push this demand higher by making the area more convenient for professionals and families who travel regularly. Better connectivity may support both property values and rental prospects, though the real impact will depend on how well the project is executed, how accessible the stations are, and overall market conditions.

Ashok Nehlia, Founder and CEO of Nehlia Developers, told NDTV that connectivity is increasingly shaping residential property decisions. According to him, the Aqua Line extension can make the daily commute to offices, schools and healthcare facilities easier in several areas of Greater Noida. As a result, improved connectivity could eventually attract potential tenants and buyers.