Musadik Malik India Visit: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday stated that Pakistan's minister, Musadik Malik, has been granted permission to visit the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, reported news agency ANI, citing sources. However, his request to visit Delhi's Nizamuddin Dargah has been cancelled due to security reasons, the report added. Malik is in New Delhi to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum.

Malik To Visit Key Sites As per the report, the Musadik Malik-led delegation will also visit other prominent sites in the national capital, including Humayun's Tomb and Dilli Haat. Earlier, Malik stated that dialogue has always been an integral part of the cultures of India and Pakistan. He also expressed hopefulness of better relations between the two neighbouring nations amid the changing geopolitical dynamics.

Malik, earlier on Friday, assured Islamabad's cooperation in establishing peace in the region. "Whenever you talk of peace and when different countries come together and they sit together and make efforts to take forward peace and security, then we will also participate fully," Malik stated. However, he had earlier skated over a question on cross-border terrorism in Kashmir.

ALSO READ: Hopeful Words, Hard Realities: Pakistan Minister's India Visit Signals Long Road To Better Ties Indo-Pak Relations He stated that the delegations of both the countries will continue to visit each other in the future, adding that the relations are likely to improve. "I hope you won't have any more complaints and that we'll continue to visit each other," Malik told ANI. "I think all of our relationships will improve. The region is in flux, as you know. The plates underneath geopolitics are shifting very fast," he added.

Malik gave several aggressive statements after India decided to suspend the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists. The MEA on Friday clarified that the suspension will continue despite Malik's India visit.

ALSO READ: India Stands Firm On Indus Water Treaty Suspension As Pak Minister Who Issued Threat Visits New Delhi