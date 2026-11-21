An Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was shot at by his driver in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Saturday, leaving the senior official seriously injured. The officer, identified as Superintendent of Police (SP) CP Nautiyal, was initially rushed to a local hospital before being referred to AIIMS-Rishikesh due to the severity of his injuries.

Police have arrested the accused driver, Vinod Negi, and taken him into custody. While officials have not yet confirmed the exact motive behind the shooting, a report by Dainik Bhaskar suggested that Negi may have acted out of frustration over work pressure.

The incident took place within the Kankhal police station limits. According to preliminary information, the bullet grazed past Nautiyal's forehead, causing serious injuries and triggering alarm within the police department and security agencies.

Investigators are also probing how the accused obtained the illegal firearm allegedly used in the attack.

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Accused Driver Was Hired Temporarily

Speaking to news agency IANS, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bhullar said that the accused was hired temporarily and is currently being questioned.

Haridwar, Uttarakhand: An Intelligence Bureau officer was injured after his driver allegedly shot him near the forehead in Haridwar. SSP Navneet Singh Bhullar says, "An officer was shot by his driver. We are verifying the details of the incident. The officer sustained injuries and has received preliminary treatment. The accused, who was a temporary driver, has been arrested and is in police custody. He is being questioned to establish the reason behind the incident. Further action will be taken as per the law. The investigation is ongoing, and we will share more details once the facts are established." — IANS (@ians_india) November 21, 2026

"An officer was shot by his driver. We are verifying the details of the incident. The officer sustained injuries and has received preliminary treatment. The accused, who was a temporary driver, has been arrested and is in police custody. He is being questioned to establish the reason behind the incident. Further action will be taken as per the law. The investigation is ongoing, and we will share more details once the facts are established," Bhullar said.

(With Inputs From IANS)