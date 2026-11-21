The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an alleged drug trafficking network supplying pharmaceutical preparations from Delhi to the Kashmir Valley, arresting four people and seizing more than five lakh tablets, capsules and medicine bottles.

The operation, involving the NCB's Jammu and Delhi Zonal Units, took a police team from a bus heading for Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to a suspected illicit drug warehouse in Shahdara, northeast Delhi.

PHOTO | The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Jammu Zonal Unit, working with the Delhi Zonal Unit, has uncovered an interstate network supplying pharmaceutical drugs from Delhi to the Kashmir Valley. Four persons have been arrested so far. The investigation is focused on identifying where codeine-based cough syrup (CBCS) was diverted from the legitimate pharmaceutical supply chain and disrupting the network that moved it into illicit circulation. Acting on specific intelligence, NCB Jammu intercepted a Srinagar-bound passenger bus near Mada Toll Plaza, Chenani, in Udhampur district in the early hours of 16 November 2026. The team seized approx 7 kg of CBCS from a resident of Bhaderwah, Doda district. NCB Jammu registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. (Source: Third Party) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2026

The case was registered on November 16 when a passenger bus was intercepted by the NCB near Mada Toll Plaza in Chenani of Udhampur district. During checking, approximately seven kg of codeine-based cough syrup was seized from a passenger who hailed from Bhaderwah of Doda district.

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