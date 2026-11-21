Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the proposed 11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) is a "national project" crucial for Arunachal Pradesh's development and India's strategic interests. Addressing concerns in his first public remarks since anti-dam protests turned violent on October 23, Shah assured residents of the Siang Valley that the Centre and state government will hold "positive and constructive discussions" before moving forward.

News Alert! Concerns of people from Siang Valley over mega dam project will be addressed through dialogue: Amit Shah in Arunachal. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2026 Speaking at the President's Police Colour Award event, the Home Minister directly reached out to agitated locals, stating that he had been briefed on their concerns by Chief Minister Pema Khandu as well as through media reports. "The Siang project is a national project which is extremely important for the development of Arunachal, the country’s energy security, the state’s budget and income, as well as its strategic interests," Shah said.

ALSO READ: Arunachal Pradesh: Anti-Dam Protests Gain Momentum, ABKU Questions Centre's Siang Dam Initiative Emphasising that his government deeply respects the culture, traditions and religious beliefs of indigenous communities, he added, "We will take you into confidence and a way forward will be found through dialogue. You need not worry about it." Siang Project: A Strategic Counter To China's Yarlung Tsangpo Dam Proposed on the Siang River, the project holds immense weight. The Centre views SUMP as a strategic intervention to safeguard India's water and energy security, particularly in response to China's plans to construct a massive dam on the upper reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet, the river that enters India as the Siang before becoming the Brahmaputra in Assam.

Beyond generating 11,200 MW of clean energy, the project is envisaged to regulate river flows and mitigate downstream flooding, while providing major revenue, infrastructure, and employment opportunities for Arunachal Pradesh. Why The Project Is Facing Heat Despite the Centre's assurances, the project has faced sustained opposition over the past month from sections of the indigenous Adi community across the Siang and Upper Siang districts. For many Adi families, the Siang River is not merely a source of livelihood, but is closely linked to their history, traditional beliefs, and cultural practices.

Residents and local organisations have raised several red flags regarding the project: ALSO READ: Why India's Hydropower Project To Counter China's Mega Dam Has Triggered Violent Protests In Arunachal Locals fear the project will submerge ancestral lands and villages, threatening their existence and cultural identity.

Activists have questioned the viability of large-scale construction in the fragile, seismically sensitive ecology of the Siang Valley.

Protesters have alleged that adequate public consultation has not taken place and demanded greater transparency in the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) exercise. The protest turned violent on October 23 during a demonstration in Pasighat, where incidents of vandalism led to the detention and arrest of several activists and prompted the Centre to deploy additional troops to contain the unrest. Indigenous groups have demanded that the detained activists be released before further consultations with the state government can take place.

Subsequently, ahead of Shah's three-day visit to Itanagar, several stakeholders also wrote to him, urging that the proposed SUMP be scrapped and that the pre-feasibility survey be suspended. (With Inputs From PTI)