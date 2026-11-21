Mumbai Patal Look Road Network: Mumbai's proposed Patal Lok Tunnel project has received in-principle approval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, bringing the Rs 53,928.2-crore project a step closer to implementation. The tunnel network will connect the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Dharavi, Mumbai airport and the Eastern Express Highway.

Planned in two phases, the project envisages 31 km of tunnels in each direction. The routes are designed for vehicle speeds of up to 80 kmph, offering an alternative to congested surface roads where average speeds on several stretches are around 15-20 kmph.

How Will Mumbai's Underground Road Network Be Connected? The first phase will create links between the western and central parts of the city. One important section will go under the Mithi River between BKC and Dharavi before splitting into four routes.

ALSO READ: New Lucknow Link Expressway To Seamlessly Connect Purvanchal And Western UP; Check Details These routes will connect the underground network to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Dharavi, BKC’s G Block and the international airport. The BKC route will also have an exit at Chunabhatti, giving access to the Eastern Express Highway. The airport-bound tunnel will run parallel to the Western Express Highway, passing under busy areas like Bandra East, Vakola and Vile Parle. It will open towards Terminal 2, with one section also linking up with the Western Express Highway. In the second phase, the network will stretch towards Mumbai’s eastern suburbs. The tunnel will pass under areas such as Asalpha and Sakinaka before coming out near the Eastern Express Highway at Ghatkopar. The proposed connections will also tie in with major infrastructure projects, including the Coastal Road network and the bullet train station at BKC.

Cost, Clearances And Construction Timeline At nearly Rs 53,928.2 crore, funding will be a major challenge. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is looking at different options, including loans from foreign lenders. ALSO READ: Delhi To Patna Expressway: Proposed E-way To Ease Journey Between Two Cities; Check Route, Distance And Travel Time The project will also need around 20 no-objection certificates from various authorities. Clearances will be required for the sections that pass near the Mithi River and mangrove areas, including Coastal Regulation Zone permissions and other environmental approvals. Any plan to remove mangroves will have to go through the proper process.

Even though the Chief Minister has given in-principle approval, construction is not about to start right away. The MMRDA still has to finalise the funding plan, appoint a general consultant, secure all the statutory clearances and select contractors. Fadnavis first announced the project in November 2025 while the detailed project report was still being prepared. No official start date for construction or opening timeline for motorists has been shared yet.