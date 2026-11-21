The Madhya Pradesh government recently dropped the 25-year-old rule which barred people with more than two children from applying for government jobs offered by the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled MP government asserted that the dropping fertility rate in the state made them repeal the policy.

The rule introduced in 2001 as a pollution control measure restricted people with more than two children. Additionally, the state dismissed the ones who were already serving under the state government. ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh Lifts Two-Child Bar On Govt Jobs After 25 Years; Employees Facing Action Over Third Child To Get Relief What did the former rule say? The Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Rules 2001 stated that a person with more than two living children, where the third was born on or after 26 January 2001, was not eligible for appointment to a government post. Secondly, it mentioned under Rule 22, under the MP Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, that state employees having a third child after the mentioned date will perform a “misconduct”. The rule meant a departmental inquiry and, in some cases, a penalty or even removal from service.

What changed? As per the new rules, a third child will no longer make one ineligible for state government services. Having a third child stops being misconduct for serving employees. Thirdly, cases closed due to a third child after employment would not be reopened.

According to reports, approximately 8,000 to 10,000 cases related to the restriction are pending across various government departments. The school education, higher education, health and medical education departments account for a significant number of these cases. More than 30,000 teachers in the school education department are also expected to benefit from the policy change.

Drops In Fertility Rate While announcing the changes, the MP government mentioned that the fertility rate is dropping in the state as well as the country. Even as the 2001 policy was initiated for a population control measure, the demographic picture of MP has changed over the years, with a decline in the birth rate.

The 2019-2021 National Family Health Survey-5 recorded Madhya Pradesh’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) at 2.0 children per woman. India’s TFR was also 2.0 in the same survey. The replacement fertility rate is generally considered to be around 2.1, which is the average number of children per woman needed for a generation to replace itself over time, in the absence of migration.The state government claimed that the two child policy is not much relevant in the recent times as the fertility rate has already declined.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Woman Returned To Celebrate Diwali With Daughter, Blood-Soaked Body Found In Gondia Forest Which States Still Follow the Two-Child Rule? After Madhya Pradesh's decision in November 2026 to end its 25-year-old two-child restriction for government jobs, Assam, Maharashtra remain the main Indian states enforcing a two-child norm for state government recruitment (subject to definite exemptions for categories like widowed or divorced candidates in Rajasthan).

Maharashtra enforces a two-child limit for contesting local body elections (such as village panchayats) and applies two-child rules to state government recruitment. While in Assam, two-child restrictions apply to local elections, government employment, and certain state benefits. However, Assam relaxed the limit from two to three children for Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), tea garden tribes, and the Moran and Matak communities.

Other states, including Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, have earlier rolled back similar employment restrictions, while states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Gujarat implemented the two-child rule mainly to contest local body elections instead of civil service jobs. Ultimately, the steady rollback of two-child norms across Indian states signals a decisive turning point in the country’s population policy.