A 34-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her second husband over suspicions about her relationship with another man, with her body stuffed into a gunny bag and buried under garbage in a Bengaluru park. The crime remained undetected for more than two months until her skeletal remains were discovered on November 6, leading police to identify the victim and arrest the accused.

The deceased, identified as Sujatha, was allegedly killed by her husband, Fayaz Pasha alias Kalu, 24/25, a native of Chikkaballapur, TOI reported. He was arrested on November 18 from Raitara Santhe in Yelahanka and has been taken into police custody.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Son, Locks Injured Wife In Room For Days Over Suspected Affair According to police, the couple had been living around parks and bus stands after their relationship deteriorated over repeated arguments. How The Murder Was Discovered The case came to light on November 6 when skeletal remains were found inside a gunny bag beneath garbage at Gundanjaneya Temple Park in Kodigehalli. A skull was also found around 30 metres away from the bag.

During the investigation, Kodigehalli police recovered Sujatha's Aadhaar and PAN cards from a pouch among the remains. The documents helped establish her identity and led investigators to her husband. Police subsequently examined CCTV footage and other evidence to trace Pasha. He was eventually arrested in Yelahanka. Husband Allegedly Confessed To Murder During questioning, Pasha allegedly told investigators that he and Sujatha had been drinking at the park at night when an argument broke out over his suspicions about her relationship with another man. He allegedly slit her throat with a knife, packed her body into a gunny bag used by the couple to collect waste and concealed it under garbage in an isolated corner of the park before fleeing, a senior police officer said.

Police said the woman's skull was pulled out by a dog in early November. Morning walkers subsequently noticed the remains and alerted the authorities. Couple Had Married Five Months Ago Sujatha's first husband had died around five years ago. She lived in Jakkur Layout and had left her five children with her sister before starting work as a ragpicker. She later became acquainted with Pasha, who also worked as a ragpicker and construction labourer. The two got married around five months ago. ALSO READ: SC Allows Bike Taxis To Continue In Karnataka; Highlights Safety, Affordability For Young Girls However, their relationship soon became strained after Pasha allegedly began questioning her association with another man. He eventually left her, but Sujatha later persuaded him to return and resume their relationship. Despite their reconciliation, the couple continued to quarrel, police said.The investigation is continuing.