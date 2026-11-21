UP Mock Drill On Nov 22: Residents across Uttar Pradesh may face a short power cut on November 22 as authorities will run a statewide air raid and blackout simulation. The exercise will start at 6 PM with a two-minute siren, after which selected areas in all 75 districts will go dark for a while.

The Civil Defence Department is organising the drill to check how government agencies respond in war-like emergency situations. Police, fire services, medical teams, disaster response forces and nearly one lakh registered civil defence volunteers will take part. The blackout is meant to recreate an emergency where people might have to move to designated safe spots. An all-clear siren will mark the end of the exercise and signal that things can return to normal.

ALSO READ: Nationwide Mock Drills, Exam Centres On High Alert: NTA Reviews Preparedness Ahead Of NEET-UG Retest Rescue Teams To Demonstrate Emergency Response The mock drill will not stop at sirens and power cuts. Emergency teams will also show how they handle firefighting, first aid, evacuating people trapped under debris, and shifting the injured to hospitals. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will demonstrate rescue operations, while health department teams will arrange ambulances and medical help. Officials will watch how smoothly these agencies work together during the simulated crisis. Greater Noida Drill At Sharda University In Greater Noida, the drill will be held at Sharda University at 6 pm, according to Hindustan Times. District disaster expert Omkar Chaturvedi said, “The objective is to assess the preparedness, immediate response capabilities and coordination among different departments during emergency situations such as an air-raid warning, red alert and blackout. The exercise will help ensure that relief and rescue operations can be carried out effectively if an actual emergency arises.”

The whole exercise is aimed at finding gaps in emergency preparedness and improving coordination between departments so that rescue and relief work can be done efficiently if a real disaster strikes. ALSO READ: Blackout Mock Drill Conducted Across Bihar, Patna Goes Dark For 15 Minutes; Why Was Exercise Held? Mock Drills In Other States Despite challenging weather conditions and rainfall, Malda Division successfully conducted a Full-Scale Joint Disaster Management Mock Drill at Malda Town Railway Station today in coordination with NDRF, demonstrating preparedness, teamwork and effective emergency response. https://t.co/SMkykpQnX5 — DRM Malda (@drmmalda) November 21, 2026 Mock drills were also conducted in Jammu and West Bengal's Malda district today. Amid rainfall and bad weather, a full-scale joint disaster management mock drill was held at Malda Town Railway Station in coordination with NDRF, demonstrating preparedness, teamwork, and effective emergency response.