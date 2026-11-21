Drishyam 3 is all set to stream on Netflix from November 27, 2026. Known for its gripping storyline and unexpected twists, the film has generated excitement among viewers.

Ahead of its OTT debut, here's a list of crime thrillers with shocking plot twists that you can stream online.

Crime Thrillers With Shocking Plot Twists

Jaane Jaan (Netflix)

In the movie, single mother (Kareena Kapoor Khan) hides a body after a confrontation with her abusive estranged husband, while her neighbor—a math teacher (Jaideep Ahlawat)—steps in to outsmart a probing police officer (Vijay Varma).

ALSO READ: South Indian OTT Releases This Weekend: Anbil Avan, 418, Crazy Kalyanam And More

It is adapted from Keigo Higashino's The Devotion of Suspect X, the same novel that inspired the original Drishyam.

Andhadhun (Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar)

Andhadhun is about a pianist who is pretending to be blind. He witnesses a murder and gets pulled into a dark web of lies, blackmail and shifting loyalties with an unpredictable ending.

ALSO READ: 5 Best Nawazuddin Siddiqui Thriller Movies To Watch On OTT That Will Keep You Hooked Till End

The Rip (Netflix)

In The Rip, a narcotics unit finds millions in cash during a raid, sparking paranoia, betrayal and a final twist among officers who can no longer trust one another.

Crime 101 (Amazon Prime Video)

Crime 101 is about a methodical jewel thief planning a final score crosses paths with a detective and an insurance broker in a slow-burn Los Angeles heist thriller.

Maharaja (Netflix)

The story follows a barber in Chennai who goes to the police station to retrieve his stolen dustbin, only for the police to find his intentions to be something else.

So, grab your popcorn and watch these movies from the comfort of your home.

FAQs

Is Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 a remake of Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3?

No. Makers and Ajay Devgn confirmed that the Hindi version follows a different narrative and script from the Malayalam film Drishyam 3.

Is Drishyam: The Conclusion the final film in the Hindi series?

Yes. Ajay Devgn confirmed that this third film concludes the Hindi Drishyam franchise.

How did Drishyam 3 (Hindi) perform at the box office?

The film drew strong theatrical numbers—reportedly crossing ₹577 crore globally.