The 97-minute action thriller delivers familiar genre thrills and has found a new audience on streaming after failing at the box office. Months after its theatrical disappointment, the film has now emerged as the platform's biggest title.

Written and directed by Guy Ritchie, In the Grey released in theatres on May 15, 2026. It reunites Ritchie with Henry Cavill, following The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

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The film also stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza Gonzalez, Rosamund Pike, Fisher Stevens and Kristofer Hivju.

How much did In The Grey Make At Box Office?

In the Grey (2026) made approximately $28.5 million worldwide at the box office, including $5,723,890 domestically and $22,780,311 internationally.

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It was reportedly made on a budget of $59 million to $70 million.

What is In The Grey about?

In the Grey is a 2026 action thriller directed by Guy Ritchie about a covert team of fixers and extraction specialists who try to recover a $1 billion fortune stolen by a ruthless crime boss.

Lawyer Rachel Wild (Eiza González) operates in the gray area between legal and illegal debt recovery. Hired by banking executive Bobby Sheen (Rosamund Pike), she sets out to reclaim $1 billion from powerful crime boss Manny Salazar (Carlos Bardem).