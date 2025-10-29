The Witcher Season 4 Cast

Freya Allan will reprise her role as Ciri, who has parted ways with Geralt and Yennefer to live with the Rats, a group of outlaws. As she navigates her new life under an alias, she's learning to master her powers. Meanwhile, Joey Batey returns as Jaskier, the charming bard who's a trusted friend and ally to Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer. New to the mix is Laurence Fishburne as Regis, a soft-spoken healer with a mysterious past who becomes a key ally to the trio.

The cast is rounded out by other returning actors Eamon Farren as Cahir, a conflicted prisoner; Graham McTavish as Sigismund Dijkstra, Redania's spymaster; Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, a healer with feelings for Geralt and Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina Glevissig, a sharp mage. Royce Pierreson reprises Istredd, an intellectual mage and Yennefer's ex.