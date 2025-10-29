- By Swati Singh
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 02:58 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
The Witcher Season 4 on OTT: The Witcher Season 4 is all set for its OTT release. Liam Hemsworth takes over as Geralt of Rivia, navigating the aftermath of season three and striving to keep his family intact while potentially finding new allies. Meanwhile, Anya Chalotra reprises her role as Yennefer of Vengerberg. If you are planning to watch The Witcher Season 4 on OTT, here is everything you need to know:
The Witcher Season 4 OTT Release
The Witcher Season 4 is all set for its release. The upcoming season will continue the story of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri as they face new challenges across the Continent. Season 4 is all set to drop on Thursday, October 30, 2025.
The Witcher Season 4 Cast
Freya Allan will reprise her role as Ciri, who has parted ways with Geralt and Yennefer to live with the Rats, a group of outlaws. As she navigates her new life under an alias, she's learning to master her powers. Meanwhile, Joey Batey returns as Jaskier, the charming bard who's a trusted friend and ally to Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer. New to the mix is Laurence Fishburne as Regis, a soft-spoken healer with a mysterious past who becomes a key ally to the trio.
The cast is rounded out by other returning actors Eamon Farren as Cahir, a conflicted prisoner; Graham McTavish as Sigismund Dijkstra, Redania's spymaster; Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, a healer with feelings for Geralt and Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina Glevissig, a sharp mage. Royce Pierreson reprises Istredd, an intellectual mage and Yennefer's ex.
About the series: The fourth season of The Witcher follows a separated Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri as they navigate a war-torn Continent. Geralt builds a new found family, including Jaskier and Milva, as he searches for Ciri, who has joined the criminal gang known as The Rats and taken on the alias Falka. Yennefer deals with political fallout and becomes the new leader of Aretuza, while Ciri grapples with her powers and faces bounty hunter Leo Bonhart.