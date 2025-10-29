- By Swati Singh
Salman Khan's 'Balochistan' remark stirred controversy on social media. Recently, a news emerged that the Bollywood superstar had been declared a terrorist by Pakistan after he referred to Balochistan as a separate entity from the country. Now, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has reacted to the matter, clarifying if news regarding Salman Khan is true or not.
Fact-Check:
The ministry's official fact-checking team took to X and declared it as a "Fake News". The tweet ead, "Salman Khan has allegedly been placed on Pakistan's "Fourth Schedule" under its Anti-Terrorism Act after making remarks about Balochistan and is labelled a "terror facilitator". (Reported by India Today and other Indian outlets)."
The text highlighted the claim, citing the news report, "Salman Khan has allegedly been placed on Pakistan’s "Fourth Schedule" under its Anti-Terrorism Act after making remarks about Balochistan, and is labelled a "terror facilitator". (Reported by India Today and other Indian outlets).”
"Reality: No Pakistani government official statement, notification or entry was found on NACTA's proscribed persons page or any Ministry of Interior / provincial Home Department gazette notifying Salman Khan's inclusion in Fourth Schedule. All publicly available reports stem from Indian media outlets repeating the allegation, but none trace back to an official Pakistani watch-list publication or formal announcement. In absence of verifiable primary evidence, the claim remains unverified and false. Given the optics, this appears to be a sensational headline rather than a substantiated fact," the tweet further read.
