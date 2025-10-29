(Image: X)

Salman Khan's statement

Salman Khan attended the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he took the stage with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. The actor highlighted the mass appeak of Indian movies in the Middle East.

He said, "Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan... everyone is working here."