Spirit Movie: International action star Don Lee, known for his powerful performances in Train to Busan and Marvel’s Eternals, is all set to step into Indian cinema. According to several Korean media outlets, Don Lee also known by his Korean name Ma Dong-seok will reportedly play the main antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit, starring Prabhas in the lead role. This report has created a buzz among fans, as it marks a rare collaboration between Indian and Korean cinema. Although the makers have not yet confirmed the casting officially, reports suggest that Don Lee’s recent trip to India was connected to the film.

Meanwhile, the update first surfaced on Muko, a Korean drama and entertainment community platform, which claimed that Don Lee’s role in Spirit will be in direct conflict with Prabhas’ character. The post described the film as a “dark-toned detective crime drama,” directed by Vanga, who is known for his intense storytelling style. The report also mentioned that Don Lee was recently seen boarding a flight to India and sharing travel updates on social media. Fans immediately speculated that he was heading to join the Spirit team. Korean publications praised Vanga’s success with films like Arjun Reddy and Animal, calling him one of the most talked-about filmmakers in recent years.

Spirit is described as a high-octane cop action drama featuring Prabhas in the role of a tough, fearless officer. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, and Prakash Raj in key roles. Triptii reportedly replaced Deepika Padukone in the project. On Prabhas's birthday earlier this month, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga released a special sound story and introduced audiences to the world of Spirit through Prabhas' intense voiceover. Though the teaser did not reveal much about the plot, it built huge excitement among fans. The film is expected to hit theatres in 2026.

On the other hand, Prabhas continues to dominate headlines with his back-to-back projects. He was last seen in the sci-fi blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, which turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the year. The actor is now preparing for the release of his next film, The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy also starring Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, and Nidhhi Agerwal.