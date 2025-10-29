Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Television actress Shilpa Shinde, best known for her iconic portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, has finally reacted to reports suggesting her return to the popular sitcom. Shilpa addressed the rumours and shared that while she has received several calls about rejoining the show, nothing has been confirmed yet. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, which first aired in 2015, quickly became one of India’s most popular sitcoms.

Shilpa Sinde in an conversation with Telly Talk India shared, “I have been getting a lot of calls since morning. I have been working on something else and haven’t given it much thought. I was with Manoj ji, and he always wanted me to return to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Abhi Manoj ji nahi hain, but I would definitely love to do it someday. I believe in ‘Mann ka ho toh accha, naa ho toh aur bhi accha.’ I have not yet decided anything it’s a big risk,” she said. The actress further clarified that the reports about her replacing current Angoori Bhabhi, Shubhangi Atre, are just speculation at this stage.

In between, some chillout, as vibhuti takes angori on ride... pic.twitter.com/Jy49wCK8HV — Bhabiji Ghar Per Hai (@bgphofficial) May 15, 2015 The Bigg Boss 11 winner said, “People think I’m coming back, but these are only discussions. I was approached for a different show altogether, and nothing has been finalised yet,” she said. Shilpa added that the makers have been running Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain successfully for almost a decade and are considering some changes to refresh the story. “We’ve made people laugh for 10 years. Now, they might want a change in the storyline. It’s not confirmed that I’m coming back, but I’m happy people still remember me as Angoori Bhabhi,” she shared warmly. Also Read: Is Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde Returning As 'Angoori Bhabhi' 9 Years After Controversial Exit From Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Show?

Meanhwile, reports suggested that the show’s makers are planning a major revamp and are in talks with Shilpa to revive her iconic character, hoping her return will bring a fresh spark to the sitcom. According to ETimes, “Yes, there are talks for Shilpa to return as Angoori Bhabhi. The team feels the show needs a revival. After running for nearly a decade, the channel wants to introduce new elements and characters to keep it exciting.” The report also mentioned that a new set is under construction and that shooting for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 may begin by mid-December. However, neither Shilpa nor producer Binaiferr Kohli has officially confirmed the development.

Good Morning Friends!! pic.twitter.com/5NKdFu8u9K — Bhabiji Ghar Per Hai (@bgphofficial) September 3, 2015 On the other hand, Shilpa’s portrayal of the sweet and innocent Angoori, along with her famous line “Sahi pakde hain!”, made her a household name. However, her abrupt exit in 2016 led to a major controversy, with Shilpa accusing the makers of mistreatment, while the production team accused her of being unprofessional. Since then, she has largely stayed away from daily soaps, appearing in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 11, which she won, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. She was last seen in a cameo in Maddam Sir in 2023.

