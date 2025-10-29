Mahhi Vij has finally spoken up about the ongoing rumours suggesting trouble in her marriage with Jay Bhanushali. The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, has been the subject of speculation for months after reports claimed they had decided to part ways. While neither Mahhi nor Jay had officially commented on the matter earlier, the actress has now strongly reacted to the claims circulating online. The rumours gained momentum after an online report claimed that Jay and Mahhi had filed for divorce earlier this year, with papers allegedly finalised between July and August 2025. The same report suggested that the custody of their children had already been decided.

Addressing a viral social media post that alleged the couple had finalised their divorce, Mahhi Vij warned that she would take legal action against anyone spreading misinformation. She wrote on Instagram, “Don’t post false narratives. I’ll take legal action against this.” However, in an earlier interview also she questioned why her private life should be a public discussion. The actress said, “Even if it is true, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer’s fee?” She further criticised how society treats people going through separation, adding that individuals are quick to assign blame without knowing the full story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali) Meanwhile, the actress also spoke about the stigma attached to single mothers and divorcees, pointing out that people often expect unnecessary drama when a marriage ends. “Society assumes there will be fights and accusations, but not every story is like that,” she said. “There’s too much pressure on people to appear perfect. Everyone should just live and let live.” Her comments have been widely shared, with many fans applauding her for addressing the issue with honesty and courage. Meanwhile, Jay Bhanushali has not made any public statement about the rumours, although the couple continues to share individual updates on social media. Also Read: The Taj Story: Delhi High Court Rejects Urgent Hearing On PIL Filed Against Paresh Rawal’s Movie

About Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali Jay and Mahhi are proud parents to three children, biological daughter Tara, born in 2019, and foster children Rajveer and Khushi, who joined their family in 2017. Reports claim that the couple’s relationship began facing strain over trust issues and that they stopped posting pictures together after mid-2024. They were last seen together in public at Tara’s birthday celebration in August this year.

