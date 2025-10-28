Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have been making headlines over the strains in their relationship. Reports claim that the couple signed divorce papers and finalised the separation in July-August this year. This comes after being together for past 14 long years. Jaya recently shared a first post featuring his daughter Tara amid the ongoing separation buzz from wife Mahhi Vij, leaving fans emotional. Mahhi's comment on Jaya's post further fueled speculations about whether they are actually divorcing or it's just a rumour.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared a reel featuring himself and his daughter, Tara. The two can be seen following a trend, with Tara adorably dancing to the viral song 'There’s squirrels in my pants', while her dad Jay playfully lip-syncs the line. This heartwarming moment between father and daughter quickly went viral and garnered even more attention after his wife Mahhi commented on it.

Sharing the post, Jay wrote, "When Dad is alone with the kid this has to happen."

Soon, Mahhi reacted, saying, "Tara is the cutest."

Following her comment, fans flooded the post with questions about their relationship. One user posted, "@mahhivij are you guys d!vorcing is it true or just a rumour." Another comment read, "let her handle her own her private matters.if two people are not happy together and think separation is the only solution than let them be."

On Monday, Mahhi also re-shared a post on her Instagram story that read, "May we always have the money to buy the things that we screenshot." Her post once again fueled the divorce buzz.