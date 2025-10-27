Bigg Boss 19 Week 10 Nominations: Following the double eviction twist, Bigg Boss has dropped another bombshell with new nominations. This time it was even more intense and chaotic. Baseer Ali, and Nehal Chudasama were the latest contestants to be eliminated from the BB19 house. This week, the entire house, apart from Abhishek and Ashnoor, who caused trouble, has landed in the danger zone. The two violated the biggest rule of Bigg Boss by talking without their mics, despite repeated reminders. The current captain, Mridul, decided that Abhishek and Ashnoor should not only face nominations this week, but Bigg Boss shocked everyone by nominating them instead.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Are Nominated This Week? In the latest BB19 episode, which aired on October 27, Bigg Boss called everyone to the assembly room and played a clip showing Abhishek and Ashnoor talking without mics and whispering while swimming together. They continued doing it, despite warnings. Bigg Boss criticised them for their behaviour, asked them to leave the room and left the decision of nominations in the hands of housemates.

Captain Mridul refused to nominate only Abhishek and Ashnoor, while many housemates agreed to it. As a result, Bigg Boss then punished everyone by nominating all housemates, except Abhishek and Ashnoor. Not only that, the weekly ration was cut by 50%, which outraged the housemates and lead to heated arguments.

All 9 contestants have been nominated, including Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Amaal Mallik, and Shehbaz Badesha. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction Week 9: Baseer Ali And Nehal Chudasama Eliminated From Salman Khan's Show; Farhana Gets Emotional Bigg Boss 19 Nomination Task Recap After the nomination results, the chaos erupted as everyone blamed Mridul for being a weak captain and siding with Abhishek and Ashnoor. Shehbaz and Kunickaa yelled at Gaurav for supporting his group even they were wrong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss (@biggbosscolors.tv) ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19's Abhishek Bajaj Stressed Over Salman Khan's 'Ex-Wife' Remark; Ashnoor Comforts Him: 'Woh Yahan Toh Nahi Aayegi?' In another scene, Gaurav advised Ashnoor to let Abhishek fight his own battles and slammed her for her behaviour. He was heard saying, "Hai bacho ki team meri, and you are the biggest kid."

Ashnoor accepted her mistake, but Abhishek's behaviour only made housemates furious. The episode of BB19 concluded with intense drama, a friendship test and new alliances. Viewers can catch all episodes on JioHotstar by streaming them 24/7.