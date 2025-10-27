Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has chosen a different path in her career despite coming from an influential film background on her maternal side. Instead of stepping into Bollywood, she has made a name for herself as an entrepreneur and social advocate. She is also actively involved in non-profit initiatives. Recently, Navya revealed that she respects and loves watching films, but she never wanted to be a part of the industry. She shared she is more interested in her family’s agricultural-related business, as her dad, Nikhil Nanda, is a businessman and currently the Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Kubota Limited. His work, Navya said, inspired her interest in business rather than an acting career.

In a recent conversation with Mojo Story, Navya opened up about why she has stayed away from the showbiz despite belonging to a family of Bollywood stars. She shared, "No, never. I always get asked this… and I don’t know why. I feel like I was always raised in a way that my parents told me that don’t do something if you’re not 100% passionate or confident, or it’s something that you really want to do. It was never something that I wanted to do. I was always fascinated by tractors, my dad and what he was doing. And when he’d come back from work, I’d talk to him about it. That to me was far more exciting."

She continued, “I never wanted to restrict myself to one profession, that I am an entrepreneur, and I will only do that. I love trying new things. I also feel I learn a lot when I dabble in different things from assembling tractor to walking the ramp in Paris, I never wanted to be boxed into a category that this is what she is. I want to be able to do everything right now.”

Navya also revealed how she decided early in her career that she wanted to do business and even assembled a tractor herself. She said as quoted by the Indian Express, "I’ve grown up in Delhi, and I have grown up around tractors. I have assembled one on the shop floor from start to finish. I have grown up around it so that’s all I knew and all I saw as a kid. So for me it is still the coolest thing ever. I get so excited by tractors that my friends make fun of me. I really geek out on tractors. My father, bua, dada, dadi spoke about tractors with so much excitement that for me as a young girl, it was never in my mind that something young girls are not interested in. I want to carry on this great legacy forward in my own capacity. I trained in the factory for 3–3.5 years before even entering the corporate office and I think that’s how it should be starting from the scratch."

Navya is an entrepreneur and also a Cause Ambassador for L'Oréal Paris India, a stand-up against street harassment initiative. In 2023, she made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week for the brand, walking alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others.