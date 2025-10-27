Bigg Boss 19 house is set for yet another drastic twist. Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur have landed in trouble for violating one of the show’s major rules. The two reportedly broke the mic rule, despite repeated reminders by the Bigg Boss. In the upcoming episode, major drama is expected to unfold as the whole house turns against them and a stern warning comes from Bigg Boss himself. In this situation, Gaurav Khanna took a side and supported them in front of others, and also advised Ashnoor during a private conversation.

The latest BB19 promo shows Abhishek and Ashnoor being schooled by Bigg Boss for breaking the rule, with a warning that they might face nomination. Bigg Boss left the decision of their punishment in the hands of fellow housemates and the captain regarding the same. In the promo, Bigg Boss is heard saying, “Abhishek, Ashnoor aapne mujhko mazak hi samajh liya hai. Saza ke anurup, Abhishek aur Ashnoor ko ghar se beghar hone ke liye nominate kiya jana chahiye.” Most of the housemates agreed to it, while Gaurav was seen taking a stand for his friends. The actor said, "Main bilkul chahta hoon dono nominate ho, but sirf ye dono nominate ho, ye thoda zyada hai.” In response, Shehbaz Badesha called him “Dogla insaan," which sparked a heated argument between the two. Gaurav replied, "Ye asli Shehbaz hai.” During the argument, Kunickaa intervened, saying, "Keep quiet." Visibly angry, Gaurav snapped, “Why keep quiet? Aap meri teacher hain kya? You keep quiet.”

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar featured a double eviction twist, resulting in the elimination of Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama from the Bigg Boss 19 house. Baseer's eviction left viewers stunned, who blame Nehal for the fake love angle as the reason for his exit.

