Govinda is known for delivering hits in the 90s and carving a name for himself with his comic timing and dancing style. His absence from the big screen has been missed by fans of his films. However, his recent appearance on Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's Talk Show has sparked a buzz about a comeback. He is currently making headlines for his upcoming movie, especially for reuniting with his co-star Salman Khan in his upcoming highly anticipated movie, Battle Of Galwan. If reports are to be believed, this will mark the reunion of two after 18 years. Govinda's new moustache look, reportedly from the film, has gone viral, fueling his speculations about his Bollywood comeback.

Govinda To Make Comeback With Salman Khan After 18 Years The reunion buzz surrounding Govinda and Salman was ignited after the actor's wife, Sunita Ahuja, appeared on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode during Diwali week. She and Salman discussed the much-awaited reunion with Govinda, sparking excitement among fans. Since then, there have been speculations that Govinda will star alongside Salman in the upcoming war drama, Battle of Galwan.

Amid this, a viral post by social media account Inside Box Office claimed that Govinda has begun shooting for Battle of Galwan. His new moustache look, which he will reportedly sport in the movie, has grabbed attention. The post also stated that Govinda has already finished shooting a number of his scenes. Recently, Govinda appeared on the Two Much show, where he opened up about his journey in Bollywood and the struggles of making a comeback. He shared, "At times, life comes to a standstill. Aap kitna bhi acchi planning kar lijiye, aap kitne acchi dialogue likhwa lijiye, gaane karwa lijiye, par woh kamiyab tab hote hain jab ek mahoul taiyaar hota hain." ALSO READ: 'Kahi Kahi Lekh Aaya Ki, Govinda Gaya': Actor Recalls How He Revived His Career

Recalling how he planned his comeback, and mentioned how the movie Partner gave him a spotlight at the time. Govinda stated, "I feel like artists are living in a womb. We think that we are born once, but we are fortunate to be born again and again. Kahi kahi lekh aaya ki, 'Govinda gaya, Govinda gaya.' Maine socha chalo ek picture shuru karte hai. I started Aa Gaya Hero. Before that, I met David Dhawan, and he suggested that let's make a film with Sohail. The hero would be Salman. That's how Partner came up."

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj And Ashnoor Kaur To Face Nomination For Rule Violation; Will Mridul’s Decision Shake Up The Game? About Battle of Galwan Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia is bringing to the screen a story of the courage and bravery of the Indian army, inspired by true events of a conflict between Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan region, where 200 soldiers bravely defended their territory against a force of 1200 Chinese Liberation Army Soldiers. The film stars Salman in the lead role, alongside Chitrangda, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw, Vipin Bhardwaj, Nirbhay Chaudhary, Heera Sohal, Abhishree Sen and Siddharth Mooley in pivotal roles.