Veteran actor Aditya Pancholi has delivered some remarkable performances in the film industry. Recently, he stirred a debate online after claiming that he was the original choice to star opposite Madhuri Dixit in the 1988 blockbuster Tezaab. He took an indirect dig at Anil Kapoor, stating that an actor with an influential brother replaced him. Tezaab was produced by Boney Kapoor. Pancholi also exposed the dark side of the industry, claiming that power games often shape careers more than family ties.

In the movie, Tezaab, Anil Kapoor played the lead role opposite Madhuri, a role that was given to Aditya Pancholi was initially offered to him. He wrote on X, "I was the original choice for Tezaab (1988), opposite @MadhuriDixit. Director N. Chandra, still very much around, can confirm this. Unfortunately, an actor, through his elder brother (who remains active in the industry), influenced the director to replace me. The rest, as they say, is history."

He also commented on the ongoing debate around nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood. The actor added, “Recently, I saw an actor speak about nepotism while promoting his new release. Let me say this clearly: Politics in the film industry runs deeper than nepotism. Favouritism, manipulation, and power games shape careers more than family ties ever could."

ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Rishab Shetty’s Blockbuster Mythological Saga Online After Theatrical Run?

His post soon grabbed the attention of netizens, who questioned his collaboration with Anil in the Musafir and the Trimurti fiasco.

I was the original choice for Tezaab (1988), opposite @MadhuriDixit . Director N. Chandra, still very much around can confirm this.



Unfortunately, an actor, through his elder brother (who remains active in the industry), influenced the director to replace me. The rest, as they… pic.twitter.com/0GsBvsK2KG — Aditya Pancholi (@AdityaRPancholi) October 27, 2025

One X user wrote, "But you two eventually worked together in Musafir. Was there any animosity on set sir? There was the whole Trimurti fiasco also. And I’ve also heard he wanted to have u in Virasat. Is that also true?" To this Aditya Pancholi responded, "I will write about Trimurti another time. Thanks."

Some even confirmed, "is he referring to Anil Kapoor and his brother Boney Kapoor as the actors who influenced the director? Kindly confirm."