Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release: Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 has been smashing records at the box office since its release on October 2. The narrative explores mythology, age-old beliefs, divine interventions and is presented with intense action and Daiva worship in Tulunadu. The storyline and power-packed performances of the cast have surely live up to the expectations, carrying forward the spiritual and mythological legacy that began with the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Following its theatrical success, fans have been eagerly awaiting the film's digital debut. Now, the makers have officially confirmed the Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release date and streaming details.

When And Where To Watch Kantara Chapter 1? Kantara Chapter 1 will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting October 31. The streaming giant announced the news on Instagram, sharing a glimpse of the movie along with a caption that read, "Get ready to witness the LEGENDary adventure of BERME. In Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam. #KantaraALegendChapter1OnPrime, October 31." According to reports, the platform has acquired digital rights of Kantara Chapter 1 for Rs 125 crore.

The OTT release announcement received mixed reactions. One user wrote, "Too early, postpone it for 1 month." Another user commented, "2nd October theater release and 31st October OTT release? So much fast ........" Another user posted, "Can't wait for the first possession scene.. whoaaaa." Another comment read, "Mjhe pta h, is baar bhi Hindi me nahi aayegi."

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Report Rishab Shetty starrer faced competition from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra, which was also released on October 2. Despite the clash, Kantara Chapter 1 managed to earn an impressive amount. So far, the film has earned Rs 591.04 crore, as per the Sacnilk report.

Kantara Chapter 1 Cast And Crew Besides Rishab in the lead role, the film stars Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, Prakash Thuminad and many others in pivotal roles. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 is one of the highest-grossing projects of 2025.