Yami Gautam is known for experimenting with films in strong and content-driven roles. She has appeared in movies like Vicky Donor, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, and Article 370. The actress is gearing up for her upcoming movie, HAQ, alongside Emraan Hashmi. The story inspired by the Supreme Court's Shah Bano case judgement. This has once again stirred up debate, with many labelling her as a nationalist. Yami recently reacted to this label, stating that she was unaware of this new tag and revealing that, earlier, she was called underrated.

Yami Gautam On Being Called A Nationalist During the trailer launch event of HAQ, when Yami was asked about often being labelled a “nationalist" because of the kind of films she chose in her career. Responding to it, Yami said, "Label hai, mujhe pata bhi nahi hai. I don't know. Agar hai toh logo ka kaam hai kuch na kuch kehna. Ye nahi toh kuch aur label, phir kuch aur, phir kuch aur. Parso kuch aur tha. Pehle kuch underrated label tha. Usce pehle kuch aur tha. It keeps shifting. Main vo sab nahi samajhti hun."

On her choice of films, she stated, "I believe that the opportunities I’m getting — the stories I get to tell — have their own identity, their own importance, and their own need to be told through the medium of entertainment. We could’ve made a documentary too, but we are in the entertainment business, which caters to all kinds of audiences — tier 1, tier 2, tier 3. The effort is always to connect people together, to bring something new and fresh. If you watch a story and like it, then it’s a good film. If you think of something else while watching it, that’s fine too — you’re a different kind of audience, and I respect that. It’s fine. But the audience has never said anything like that to me. I’ve always been in their service. If you feel that way, it’s okay — next time, write a different label on a chit."

Revealing that she chooses scripts based on her instincts, Yami added, "I am a person who goes by my instinct. If it's a story worth telling, there's a journey for every character. I believe in that. This subject has been in public life. I always think about the kind of strength and courage that a woman like Shazia must have needed. And if I get these opportunities to tell the story of such women, I will. Audience is very important to me. They should like it, they should feel that this story is worth their money. I don't make it more complicated."

About HAQ Movie Directed by Suparn Verma, HAQ marks the first on-screen collaboration between Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, where they will face off in a courtroom battle over justice and faith. The movie is set to hit theatres on November 7, 2025.