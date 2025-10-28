Baseer Ali's eviction from Bigg Boss 19 has left both viewers and housemates shocked. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, hosted by Salman Khan, featured a double eviction twist, where Baseer, along with Nehal Chudasama, were shown the door. Many blamed Nehal for his exit, citing the reason that she built a fake love angle inside the BB19 house. After his exit, Baseer expressed his disappointment over his shocking eviction from the house. He also revealed that the makers never intended for him to win or lift the trophy, stating that he was "a bit too much" for the show.

Baseer Ali Reacts To Exit From Bigg Boss 19 During an Ask Me Anything Session on Colors TV's Instagram, Baseer opened up about his journey inside the BB19 house. He said, "I was expecting myself to at least end up in the finale, top 5 or top 6. It was clear that they were never gonna let me win or lift that trophy because I think that I was a bit too much for the show. My honesty, my aura, my personality were maybe a bit too much compared to the other contestants this season."

When a user asked about his bond with Farhana Bhatt and Nehal inside the house, Baseer replied, "Quite controversial because I followed my genuine emotions and I have always been 'Yaaro ka yaar, dosto ka dost'. Even though the whole house never took my name and I got zero support from the contestants, pulling myself out of the nominations every week. Even then, I continued to be friends with all of them. There was nothing different I could have done."

Following his exit, Kunickaa was seen getting emotional in the latest episode of BB19, which aired on Colors Tv and streamed on JioHotstar.