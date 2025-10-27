Emraan Hashmi's cameo in Aryan Khan's debut series Ba***ds Of Bollywood has set the internet abuzz. The scene featuring actor Raghav Juyal, who plays a die-hard Hashmi fan, singing Kaho Na Kaho from 2004 film Murder, added an emotional and nostalgic touch. The clip went viral and grabbed more spotlight than the series itself. Emraan Hashmi finally reacted to it, saying they knew it would go viral but hadn’t imagined that it would receive this much love. He also mocked his famous serial-kisser image, teasing fans by saying, "Main naam nahi loonga, nahi toh raat bhar yahi chalta rahega."

Emraan Hashmi attended the trailer launch for his next release, HAQ. During a press conference, he opened up about his special appearance in Aryan's Ba***ds Of Bollywood and the viral scene. Recalling his conversation with the director and Red Chillies team, the actor said, “Kuch din pehle hi yeh conversation meri hui Aryan [Khan] aur Red Chillies team ke saath. Humein pata tha viral hoga, lekin is tarah se viral hoga, woh kabhi socha nahi tha. I think it’s a lesson to be learnt."

Mocking his serial-killer image and reflecting on how people used to call him with that image, he joked about how things have changed now. Hashmi quiped, "I think iske pehle fans jo hain, woh naam leke pukarte the, ya phir… ek doosra image tha, ‘S’ se shuru hota hai. Main naam nahi loonga, nahi toh raat bhar yahi chalta rahega. Abhi woh dialogue ka zikr hota hai – so no complaints."

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for his upcoming film, HAQ, alongside Yami Gautam. Directed by Suparn S Varma, the movie is set to hit cinemas on 7th November. The makers have unveiled the trailer, which has already generated anticipation for its gripping storyline.