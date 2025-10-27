Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali are among the most beloved couples in the TV industry, who have captivated fans with their on-screen and off-screen chemistry. However, their love story seems to be facing strains, and the couple is heading for a divorce after 14 years of marriage. Mahhi and Jay have been surrounded by split speculations for quite a long time. Now, the latest reports suggest that their divorce papers have been signed and finalised between July and August, and the custody of their kids has also already been settled. Amid this, Mahhi shared a cryptic post, referring to 'always having money to buy things,' which has been circulating online, fueling speculation rumours that have been headlines for months.

Amid divorce buzz, Mahhi re-shared a post that read, "May we always have the money to buy the things that we screenshot." Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali Divorce Rumours Mahhi and Jay, who earlier used to make headlines for their fun content online, are now making news for their separation rumours. The couple reportedly filed for divorce a few months ago after years of staying together. Despite several efforts to reconcile, nothing changed, and cracks in their relationship only grew. Earlier in July, Mahhi reacted to rumours and set the record straight, stating, “Why should I tell you? Are you my uncle?”

According to an insider source quoted by Hindustan Times, “Separation happened a long time ago. They filed for divorce a couple of months back. The papers have been signed and finalised in July-August, and the custody of the children has also been decided upon."

What Is Reason Behind Mahhi And Jay's Separation? After falling in love, Jay and Mahhi secretly got married in 2011. In 2014, they renewed their vows publicly with a church wedding ceremony held in Las Vegas. The couple expanded their family in 2017 by taking responsibility for fostering two kids, Rajveer and Khushi. After almost 8 years, they welcomed their biological daughter, Tara, in 2019. They often won viewers' hearts with their family vlogs and social media posts, but things eventually changed. Trouble reportedly began to emerge in their marriage due to Mahhi's trust issues with Jay, the primary reason for their fallout. The couple stopped appearing together online and their last collaborative video was shared in June 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahhi Vij is all set to make her television comeback after nine years. She has delivered some phenomenal performances in shows like Kaisi Laagi Lagan, Shubh Kadam, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, and others. Now, Mahhi will be seen in Seher Hone Ka Hai alongside Parth Samthaan.