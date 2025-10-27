Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are among the most well-known couples in the TV industry. Even while thousands of followers have found their marriage to be beautiful, they are stunned by rumors that they are divorcing. After 15 years of marriage, a source close to the couple has recently confirmed their divorce. What caused the pair to make such a radical move is a mystery to many.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij split up a long time ago as per a report by Hindustan Times."Much was tried, but nothing changed. Separation happened a long time ago. They filed for divorce a couple of months back. The papers have been signed and finalised in July-August, and the custody of the kids has also been decided upon."

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij divorce rumours have been swirling for quite some time now. The insider claims that the latter's lack of faith in Jay was the primary cause of their marital problems. The report claimed that they stopped sharing photos with other and in fact their most recent family photo was shared around June 2024. Let's have a look at the couple's love tale, which is nothing short of Hindi romantic drama, even if they have remained silent on the divorce report.

ALSO READ - Are Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Heading For Divorce After 14 Years Of Marriage? Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Love Story Jay Bhanushali was immediately drawn to Mahhi but didn't exactly come clean when they first met at a gathering hosted by a mutual acquaintance. At a nightclub a year later, they ran into one other again. Even while Jay and Mahhi clicked right away, they stayed friends for a while. Jay had fallen for Mahhi but she wasn't very interested in him. As a result, Jay eventually gave up on her. But soon they fell in love and it turned into a meaninful relationship.

Not many know that Jay and Mahhi were married in a secret ceremony. In 2011, the two had secretly married each other. Until the latter was seen wearing a mangalsutra at a celebration one year, it was kept a secret. They got married again in 2014, this time in Las Vegas, in a church wedding. Many rumours circulated this year that the couple was divorcing, but their Vegas wedding photos showed that they were still together.

ALSO READ - Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij File FIR Against Cook Who Allegedly Threatened To Kill Them Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Children Several years after their marriage, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali adopted their maid's children, Rajveer and Khushi. She said "A lot of people keep asking my friends if they are our kids because we feel that they are our kids. We want to give them best in our capabilities. I don’t care what people say they have all the time in the world to talk. They stay with us we have no issues of them being a part of our space. Kids are adorable, Jay and I love them."

Mahhi Vij added, "We want to educate them and yes in future even if we have our own kids we will give them same life. We will not differentiate." Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij soon become parents in 2019. They welcomed A lovely daughter, named Tara into the world. Their little princess has become a social media sensation.

