Vadh 2 Release: The much-awaited crime thriller Vadh 2 has officially locked its theatrical release date, February 6, 2026. Directed and written by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the film marks the return of powerhouse performers Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films, Vadh 2 is described as a spiritual sequel to the 2022 psychological drama Vadh. While the first film explored morality, guilt, and justice through a gripping storyline, the sequel promises to take these themes to a deeper and more emotionally complex level.

Luv Films announced the release date with a powerful first-look poster featuring Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra. The striking image gives audiences a glimpse into the intense, realistic, and uncertain world of Vadh 2. Director Jaspal Singh Sandhu expressed excitement about the project, saying, “We’ve poured our hearts into crafting a story that’s both gripping and thought-provoking. I’m grateful to Luv and Ankur for trusting my vision. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this continuation of the saga in theatres.” His words suggest that the sequel will not merely repeat the original’s success but expand its universe with new layers of emotion and moral questioning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luv Films (@luv_films) Meanwhile, producer Luv Ranjan praised the director’s storytelling, noting that the strength of Vadh lay in its portrayal of ordinary people pushed into extraordinary situations. “With Vadh 2, Jaspal takes that exploration several notches higher, delivering a story that is both compelling and reflective,” he said. Co-producer Ankur Garg added, “The love Vadh received inspired us to create meaningful stories that challenge perspectives. With Vadh 2, we’re proud to see this franchise evolve into something impactful and enduring.” Their statements suggest that Vadh 2 aims to blend suspense with social realism, maintaining the emotional intensity that made the first film memorable. Also Read: Are Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Heading For Divorce After 14 Years Of Marriage?

On the other hand, both lead actors, Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, have had busy years in cinema. Neena was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro...In Dino (2025), which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma. Meanwhile, Sanjay Mishra recently appeared in Heer Express (2025) alongside Ashutosh Rana and Gulshan Grover. With their reunion in Vadh 2, audiences can expect another emotionally charged and thought-provoking narrative when the film hits cinemas on February 6, 2026.

