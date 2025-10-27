Television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, who tied the knot in 2011, are reportedly heading for divorce after 14 years of marriage. According to reports, the duo filed for divorce a few months ago, with the papers being signed and finalised between July and August 2025. Reports further revealed that they have been living separately for quite some time and that the custody of their children has already been decided. Jay and Mahhi, who were once known for their adorable social media presence, have not been seen together in public except for their daughter Tara’s birthday celebration earlier this year.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s relationship, according to a report in Hindustan Times, had been strained for a while, allegedly due to Mahhi’s trust issues with Jay. The report mentioned that despite several attempts to work things out, the problems persisted. The couple, who were once admired for their joint vlogs and family posts, stopped appearing together online since mid-2024. Their last family post was reportedly shared in June that year. Recently, Jay was seen vacationing in Japan with his daughter Tara, while Mahhi moved into a new house with their children two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, earlier in July, Mahhi Vij had responded sharply to ongoing divorce rumours in an interview. She said, “Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer’s fee?” Expressing frustration over public scrutiny, she added that people are often too quick to take sides without knowing the truth. Mahhi also spoke about how society tends to view single mothers and divorces negatively, saying that people expect unnecessary drama from such situations. “Just live and let live,” she concluded.

On the other hand, despite personal challenges, Mahhi Vij is preparing for her television comeback after nine years. She will star alongside Parth Samthaan in the upcoming show Seher Hone Ka Hai, which is currently being shot in Lucknow. Known for her roles in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu, Mahhi has also participated in several reality shows, including Nach Baliye 5, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Meanwhile, Jay continues to stay active in television and remains focused on his role as a devoted father.