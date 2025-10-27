Dude vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 10: The Tamil box office has seen two major releases this October Dude and Bison Kaalamaadan. Both films hit theatres on October 17, 2025, and have completed ten days of their theatrical run. While Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, has emerged as a clear winner with an impressive Rs 64.9 crore collection, Bison Kaalamaadan, featuring Dhruv Vikram in the lead, has managed to earn Rs 35.35 crore across India. Despite both films catering to different audiences, one being a romantic action-comedy and the other a socially charged sports drama Dude has managed to maintain a stronger grip on viewers through its lighter tone and entertainment value.

Dude, directed by Keerthiswaran, according to Sacnilk opened strongly with Rs 9.75 crore on its first day and continued its upward trend over the weekend. The film’s refreshing mix of romance, humour, and action resonated well, especially among younger audiences. Its first week alone brought in Rs 56.5 crore, majorly from Tamil Nadu and Telugu-speaking regions. Even after a midweek dip, it bounced back during the second weekend, earning Rs 8.4 crore more and taking the ten-day total close to Rs 65 crore. The film’s engaging storyline about friendship, love, and family expectations, coupled with its energetic performances and catchy music, has made it one of the most successful Tamil films of October 2025.

On the other hand, Bison Kaalamaadan, directed by Mari Selvaraj, has delivered a decent performance but hasn’t managed to reach blockbuster numbers. The film started slow, collecting Rs 2.7 crore on opening day, but gained momentum over its first weekend, crossing Rs 27 crore in its first week. However, its second-week performance has been moderate, adding only ₹8 crore more. Despite strong word-of-mouth and Dhruv Vikram’s powerful performance, the film’s serious tone and social themes limited its mass appeal. Still, it remains a commendable success for a content-driven sports drama.

Also Read: Dude vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 4: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Rom-Com Tamil Movie Dominates Diwali Clash, Leaves Behind Dhruv Vikaram’s Action Drama Meanwhile, both films continue to run successfully in Tamil Nadu and Telugu regions, but Dude has undoubtedly raced ahead in terms of commercial performance. While Bison Kaalamaadan has impressed critics with its message and direction, Dude has triumphed with its universal appeal and repeat audience value. As the second week unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Dhruv Vikram’s sports drama can hold steady against Pradeep Ranganathan’s rom-com juggernaut.

