BTS V, also known as Kim Taehyung was in Los Angeles on Sunday for Vogue World 2025. The fashion event took place on October 26, Sunday, at Los Angeles' Paramount Studios. The singer was the first Kpop artist to ever attend the fashion event, and his appearance at the star-studded event left a lasting impression. The photos of him with American actor Dakota Johnson went popular on the internet right away.

BTS V looked stunning as ever, showcasing his culture in Hollywood with a unique ensemble created by Korean fashion designer Jaybaek Couture. Drawing inspiration from Joseon-era royal attire, he donned a grey coat fastened at the waist with a scarlet belt that resembled a norigae. He had on a grey shirt and tie that matched, loose pants, and black shoes below. Dakota Johnson, who wore a deep-netted, baby pink gown and looked gorgeous. She wore identical shoes to finish off her ensemble and left her hair loose.

BTS V was sitting Between British actress Cynthia Erivo and American actress Dakota Johnson. The Kpop artist witnessed the various performers' rampwalk. He even appeared to be enjoying the performances of Gracie Abrams and Doja Cat at the occasion, grinning and dancing a little.

ALSO READ - BTS V Creates History, Becomes First Kpop Male Idol To Cross 69 Million Instagram Followers View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMY Vminkook 🐻🐥🐰🇮🇩 (@btsindo_official_) BTS V also posted a number of behind-the-scenes photos from the event on his Instagram on Monday. One image showed him carrying a bunch of flowers and looking behind a wall. The same grey pantsuit was on him. He was also seen in some pictures getting ready for a picture. In one photo, he was seen holding a kind of welcome note that had the name of the event and the hosts' cordial greeting to their visitors. ALSO READ - BTS V Buys An Ultra-Luxurious Rs 90 Crore (Approx) 5BHK Mansion In Seoul

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv) Kim Taehyung (V) is also well-known for his work in acting, modeling, and solo music in addition to his strong baritone voice and stage presence won him plaudits when he made his debut with BTS in 2013. His solo album has hits like Singularity, Stigma, and Inner Child, as well as OST hits like Christmas Tree from Our Beloved Summer and "Sweetheart" from Itaewon Class.