Ram Aur Shyam: Bollywood fans might soon witness a major face-off between three of the industry’s biggest stars Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Kartik Aaryan. According to recent reports, the trio is being considered for Anees Bazmee’s upcoming film Ram Aur Shyam, which is expected to feature a double role. The filmmaker, best known for his hit comedies like Welcome and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, seems to be shifting gears before working on the much-anticipated No Entry sequel. As per sources, Ram Aur Shyam is already in advanced stages of development and could begin filming early next year.

Meanwhile the title reminds fans of the 1967 Dilip Kumar classic, insiders have clarified that this will not be a remake. Instead, Bazmee plans to reinterpret the “twin” concept for a modern audience. A trade source revealed, “Anees sir has been working on this idea for a while. It’s not about remaking the original, but about exploring the double-role theme in a fresh and fun way that suits today’s generation.” The film will carry his signature blend of comedy and emotion, promising an entertaining watch packed with chaos, confusion, and laughter.

Anees Bazmee, one of Bollywood’s most successful comedy directors, has delivered several blockbusters, including No Entry (2005), Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008), Ready (2011), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). Known for creating mass entertainers with humour and heart, the filmmaker seems ready to bring back his signature madness with a modern twist. With Ram Aur Shyam, Bazmee aims to combine nostalgia with fresh star power, setting the stage for what could be one of Bollywood’s most exciting casting showdowns yet.

