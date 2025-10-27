Actress Sonal Chauhan, best known for her debut in Jannat, is set to make a powerful comeback with Mirzapur: The Film. After weeks of speculation, Sonal confirmed the news by sharing a special welcome gift and note from Excel Entertainment on Instagram. The actress expressed her excitement about joining the popular franchise, calling it an “incredible and game-changing” journey. Mirzapur: The Film is a cinematic adaptation of the hit Prime Video series Mirzapur, which has captivated audiences with its gritty tale of power, revenge, and politics set in Uttar Pradesh.

In her heartfelt post, Sonal Chauhan wrote, “Still sinking in. So glad to be part of something so incredible and game-changing. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we bring to the screen.” The film will see the return of fan-favourite characters, including Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu, Divyenndu as Munna, Rasika Dugal as Beena, and Shweta Tripathi as Golu. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, the movie marks the first time an Indian OTT show is being adapted into a full-fledged feature film. The movie is expected to hit theatres in 2026 before heading to OTT platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonal Chauhan (@sonalchauhan)

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan have joined the cast in key roles, though their characters are being kept under wraps for now. The film’s director, Gurmmeet Singh, has begun pre-production with look tests and reading sessions already underway. The movie is expected to go on floors next month. Shweta Tripathi, who plays Golu Gupta, recently shared her excitement about returning to the role, saying that Golu has been a “companion and a part of her life” for years and that watching her story unfold on the big screen feels “surreal.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonal Chauhan (@sonalchauhan)

Also Read: Are Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Heading For Divorce After 14 Years Of Marriage?

On the other hand, producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani described the film as a “landmark milestone,” promising fans the same intensity and drama that made Mirzapur one of India’s most loved web series. The upcoming movie aims to take the franchise’s legacy to new heights, blending its raw storytelling with a grand cinematic scale.