Bigg Boss 19 Elimination: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 shocked viewers as Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were evicted in a surprising double elimination. Their exit came as a major twist in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, sparking strong reactions on social media. Many fans expressed disappointment, calling the eviction “unfair,” while others argued that Baseer’s growing closeness with Nehal had distracted him from the game. The two contestants were shown the exit door during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, leaving audiences stunned and debating the real reason behind their downfall.

Meanwhile, soon after the episode aired, fans flooded social media with mixed reactions. While some viewers felt Baseer was one of the strongest contestants early on, others pointed out that his focus shifted after developing a “love angle” with Nehal. One fan wrote, “He lost his plot in the fake love angle. Makers understood his game.” Another commented, “He was a potential winner, but after getting close to Nehal and acting like Amaal’s guard, he lost the charm that made him stand out.” A few users even labelled the eviction as “the most fake in Bigg Boss history,” claiming Nehal’s presence spoiled Baseer’s gameplay.

Once again it's proved that Neutral audience exists above social media who voted in large amount for #GauravKhanna and #PranitMore



While Baseer-Nehal got too lost in their love drama & lost their fans support...



Nehal destroyed Baseer's game..#BiggBoss19 #BB19 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/tC7nol3rvN — Anubhav K😈🇮🇳 (@Anubhav_Memerz) October 26, 2025

However, some fans supported the decision, saying Baseer’s strategies from his Roadies and Splitsvilla days didn’t work this time. A viewer shared, “Instead of playing smart, he focused too much on creating a love story. That backfired.” Others added that his frequent arguments with fellow contestants like Kunicka, Abhishek, Gaurav, and Malti damaged his image. Despite the criticism, several loyal supporters still believed Baseer deserved to be in the top five. “He gave his all every single day,” one fan wrote, adding that he should have stayed longer than some less deserving contestants.

Hope makers will realise their mistake soon and bring Baseer back. He deserves a chance. When useless Nehal can get a chance why not task performer Baseer.



PUBLIC DEMANDS BASEER — Neha 🐝 (@Dare_2Begin) October 26, 2025

On the other hand, during the elimination, even Salman Khan admitted to being surprised by the outcome. “I’m quite shocked myself, but based on votes, both of you received the lowest count,” he told the duo. Before leaving, Baseer and singer Amaal Malik shared a heartfelt hug, closing an emotional chapter in the house. This marks the second double eviction of Bigg Boss 19, which runs under the theme Iss Baar Chalegi Gharwalon Ki Sarkar. With Baseer and Nehal gone, the competition is expected to intensify as the remaining housemates fight for the trophy.