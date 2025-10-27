Bobby Deol is experiencing a career high after having gone through a period struggle in the film business. The actor has once again dazzled the audience with his acting abilities, as visibly evident in Netflix series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. As Bobby Deol completes 30 years in the film industry, he reflected on changes in life, particularly after quitting alcohol. The Aashram actor called it a turning point which made him a better person and changed his relationships for good.

Bobby Deol revealed in an interview with Bombay Times that giving up alcohol entirely has improved his quality of life. He said, "Yes, I have, and it has really helped me. Everyone is genetically different, and no one realises how any kind of intoxication can affect you. And some people have those genes where you get addicted to things."

Bobby Deol added, "You don’t get these kinds of chances in life. The voice has to come from within. I think I’m a better person after I stopped drinking, and I think my relationship has become a hundred times better with everyone I know."

Bobby Deol On Aryan Khan's Direction Bobby Deol talked about how Shah Rukh Khan's son and Aryan Khan, who helmed his Netflix series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He is 'mature' in his thoughts, the actor revealed in the same interview. He also described him as a 'perfectionist' and a 'real taskmaster.'

The actor also praised Aryan Khan's bravery in pursuing his own goals without the support of his famous father, Shah Rukh Khan. "With the pressure he was under, to have the guts to step out and have his own voice as a director, hats off to him. I feel so proud of him!" he continued.

Bobby Deol Upcoming Movies And Web Series Bobby Deol is on a roll following his terrifying performance as the silent villain Abrar in Animal and the intense Ajay Talwar in Ba***ds of Bollywood. His lineup demonstrates that his second stint in Bollywood and Tollywood is nothing short of fantastic. Bobby Deol will make his Tamil film debut in Thalapathy Vijay Jana Nayagan. H Vinoth is the director of this political action thriller. He will reprise his iconic role as the cunning godman Baba Nirala in the fourth season of the cult-hit web series Aashram. Bobby Deol plays a pivotal role in Anurag Kashyap's film Bandar, whih combines suspense, action, and emotional drama. In fact one of the main turns is said to be driven by his character. With Alpha, the actor enters Aditya Chopra's growing YRF Spy Universe. This is the franchise's first female-led spy thriller, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh.