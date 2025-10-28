Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have officially become parents! TMZ reports that the Captain America star and his wife recently welcomed their first child together in Massachusetts. According to records, the baby — a girl named Alma Grace Baptista Evans — was born at 1:27 PM on Friday. The couple has yet to make a public announcement, but fans are already thrilled that Evans now has something truly special to Marvel at.

Chris Evans, 44, and Alba Baptista, 28, tied the knot on September 9, 2023, in an intimate ceremony held on Cape Cod. The couple made their relationship Instagram official just nine months before their wedding. Speculation about their growing family began earlier this year when a fan page dedicated to the couple shared a Father’s Day tribute, tagging both of their dads. Alba’s father, Luiz Baptista, left a heartwarming comment that read, "Many thanks, dear Chris. Your turn is coming!" — a message that now seems delightfully prophetic.

Fans were quick to interpret Luiz’s comment as a hint that the couple might soon become a family of three — and it turns out they were right. While representatives for Chris and Alba have yet to comment, reports suggest their love story began in Europe, where they first met. According to People, those close to the couple described their connection as "love at first sight."

As reported earlier in May, Chris listed his Hollywood Hills mansion for $7 million. Sources revealed that he decided to part with the luxurious property to relocate closer to his family on the East Coast. Chris Evans is preparing to return to the Marvel universe with Avengers: Doomsday, an upcoming American superhero film inspired by Marvel Comics' iconic team, the Avengers. Produced by Marvel Studios in collaboration with AGBO and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the movie will serve as the fifth installment in the Avengers series, following Avengers: Endgame (2019). It also marks the 39th entry in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).