Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were spotted together in Paris, reigniting speculation about their alleged romance. The two spent a night out in the French capital to celebrate Perry's 45th birthday on Saturday night, October 25. Fans and the media took notice of their presence in the city, which is renowned for its romantic ambience. The two were seen walking hand in hand in the widely shared photos and videos.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted enjoying a cabaret event at the Crazy Horse Paris, a well-liked destination for celebrities in the city, according to TMZ. A fan gave the singer a rose and wished her a happy birthday. The former political leader followed her after escorting her to their car. While Katy Perry looked like a vision to behold in a red dress, Justin kept it chic in an all-black ensemble for the occasion.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted leaving the Crazy Horse Paris theatre together after the show. They walked out hand in hand, according to witnesses, a gesture that has stoked public curiosity and increased conjecture about a potential romantic relationship. The former prime minister and pop star's simultaneous appearance has garnered a lot of attention.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have not made an official comment about their relationship status, even though their outing was highly publicised.

Katy Perry's Relationship With Ex-Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom announced their separation in July of this year. The pair, who began dating in 2016, became engaged in 2019 and had a daughter named Daisy Dove. "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting," the representatives of the former couple told Page Six.