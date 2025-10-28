For months, fans have been abuzz with rumours about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s possible engagement. Now, the actress has finally broken her silence on the speculation and her response has only intensified the excitement among fans. At a recent promotional event for her upcoming film Thamma, Rashmika was asked about the ongoing engagement rumours.

According to Telugu360, the actress reacted with a shy smile before saying, "Everyone is aware about it." Her short yet intriguing reply has been widely interpreted as a subtle confirmation, leaving fans convinced that the much-talked-about engagement might just be real.

The buzz around Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship grew stronger after reports claimed the two secretly got engaged. According to sources cited by NDTV, the couple allegedly exchanged rings in a private ceremony on October 3, attended only by close friends and family, with no media presence to maintain privacy.

Adding to the speculation, during an interview with Galatta Plus, the host congratulated Rashmika, which momentarily left her puzzled. The interviewer then clarified that the wishes were for her new perfume line, before playfully asking if there was "anything else to celebrate," leaving both the actress and fans amused by the cheeky hint.

Rashmika playfully dismissed the engagement question, laughing as she said, "No, no," before adding, "Actually, there’s quite a lot happening right now, but I’ll take your congratulations for all of them."

Fueling rumours further, fans recently noticed a sparkling diamond ring in one of Rashmika’s Instagram videos featuring her pet dog, Aura. Though the post was about her love for a song from Thamma, the ring quickly became the main talking point. Captioning the video, she wrote, "This was the first song I heard from the film while shooting, and I’m still in LOVE with it! Also, can we talk about Aura vibing with me? Imagine if she knew the girl on screen was me — she’d be so confused! I wish she could talk… or maybe sing this song!"