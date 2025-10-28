- By Swati Singh
The ongoing debate over working hours in the film industry has intensified, with Rashmika Mandanna recently sharing her take on the issue. The conversation gained momentum after Deepika Padukone reportedly stepped away from two major projects — Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD — because she preferred structured eight-hour workdays. The move reignited discussions about the demanding schedules actors often face on set.
At a recent event for Rashmika’s upcoming film The Girlfriend, producer Sreenivasa Kumar praised the actress, describing her as the only one who doesn’t insist on fixed working hours. However, Rashmika herself sees things differently. In a candid interview with Gulte, she admitted that her habit of overworking has taken a toll on her well-being and isn’t something to be proud of. Mandanna further added that she has now realised the importance of maintaining structured and balanced work hours for long-term sustainability.
In a conversation with Gulte, Rashmika said, "I overwork, and I am telling you it's highly not suggestible. It's not sustainable, don't do it. Do what's comfortable for you, do what is right for you, get those 8 hours, get those 9-10 hours also, because trust me, that's going to save you later. I've seen a lot of these conversations recently about work hours. I've done both and I'm telling you this is not worth it."
"But if I could choose for myself, I would say, please don't make us actors do that. Like offices have 9-5, let us have that. Because there's still a family life I want to focus on, there's still my sleep that I want to get in, and I still want to work out so that later on I'm not regretting it. I am still thinking about my future, but right now I don't have a say because I'm taking on too much," she further added.
On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna has had a remarkable year, featuring in multiple films including Chhaava, Sikandar, Kuberaa and Thamma. Her next release, The Girlfriend, is slated to hit theatres on November 5.