ALSO READ: 'Rashmika Never Imposed Any Work-Hour Restrictions': The Girlfriend Producer SKN Praises Actress' Work Ethic Amid 8-Hour Shift Debate

"But if I could choose for myself, I would say, please don't make us actors do that. Like offices have 9-5, let us have that. Because there's still a family life I want to focus on, there's still my sleep that I want to get in, and I still want to work out so that later on I'm not regretting it. I am still thinking about my future, but right now I don't have a say because I'm taking on too much," she further added.

ALSO READ: Adah Sharma Weighs In On Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Demand: 'Meri Problem Kuch Aur Hai' | Exclusive