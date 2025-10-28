Rakhi Sawant, known for hit tracks like Mohabbat Hai Mirchi and Pardesia, continues to make headlines not just for her music but also for her over-the-top and entertaining public appearances. In a recent interaction with Pooja Bhatt, the ever-dramatic Rakhi once again stole the spotlight with her quirky antics, leaving the former completely speechless.

Dressed in a vibrant pink and blue ensemble, Rakhi reminded everyone why she remains one of Bollywood’s most unpredictable and entertaining personalities. According to NDTV, in her usual animated style, Rakhi was seen pulling Pooja toward the cameras, saying, "Pooja ji, dekho, main laayi na andar se! Bigg Boss mein dhamaal kiya tha, inki web series dekho Netflix pe—ekdum faadu!" To this, Pooja playfully responded, "Not as faadu as you, my darling," prompting Rakhi to beam and give her a side hug.

Rakhi further added, "Abhi Bhatt sahab se baat hui meri, woh mujhe lekar nayi film banarahe hain, Jism 4." Bhatt says, "Jism 5", to which Rakhi agrees. Rakhi being Rakhi, doesn’t stop there and then asked Pooja about Sadak 2: "Aapki Sadak 2 nahi aayi". To this, the Dil Hai Ki Manta Hai Nahi actress replies, "Aayi or gayi bhi, Rakhi."

Talking about films, Pooja Bhatt mentioned Sadak 2, which released in 2020 and featured Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in key roles. Jumping in with her trademark spontaneity, Rakhi Sawant quipped, "Toh, Sadak 3 mere saath banao aap!" To this, Pooja laughed and replied, "Woh mera brand nahi hai, Jism mera brand hai." As their fun exchange came to an end, Rakhi warmly hugged Pooja, saying, "You are the best, I love you."

In the video, Rakhi Sawant excitedly tells the veteran actress that she’ll soon be appearing on her podcast, teasing that she plans to reveal some entertaining secrets. "Aapke podcast mein main aarahi hu, dhamaka machaungi main," she declares with her usual flair. As she and Pooja Bhatt bid farewell to the paparazzi, Rakhi adds playfully, "Aap arahe ho na, aap toh har jagah honge."

The clip quickly drew reactions online, with one user calling her an "atrangi comic character" and another commenting, "Mujhe bahut achi lagti hai Rakhi." True to form, Sawant's lively banter with celebrities and the paparazzi once again had everyone in splits.