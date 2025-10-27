- By Talibuddin Khan
- Tue, 28 Oct 2025 07:42 PM (IST)
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: The landfall process of severe cyclonic storm Montha has begun off the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada. The landfall process will continue for the next three to four hours. The weather system will cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada in the next three to four hours as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90 to 100 kmph and gusting up to 110 kmph, the IMD said.
Earlier today, officials made announcements, urging people to vacate their houses in Kothapatnam village, as a precautionary measure for SCS Montha. NDRF teams have been deployed in Uppada. Meanwhile, in Odisha, fishing boats that had come from Andhra Pradesh are unable to return due to Cyclone Montha. All 50 fishing boats have been kept anchored in the harbour of Gopalpur port in Ganjam district.
Tamil Nadu is also likely to witness moderate rain with thunder and lightning in several districts, including Thoothukudi. Fishermen are advised to stay ashore for the fourth consecutive day.
- 08:13 PM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Landfall to continue for 3-4 hours
The Severe Cyclonic Storm “Montha” will continue to move north-northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the next 3-4 hours as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph. The landfall process will continue for the next 3-4 hours.
- 07:41 PM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Tracker Live Updates: Landfall Begins, To Continue For Next Few Hours: IMD
The IMD reported that recent observations show the landfall process has begun and is expected to continue for the next three to four hours.
- 07:33 PM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Tracker Live Updates: Rough Sea Damages Coastal Homes In Podampeta
The impact of Cyclone Montha has led to rough sea conditions in Podampeta village, where strong waves have eroded the shoreline and damaged several properties near the coast.
- 07:16 PM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Live Update: Montha To Cross Tonight With Winds Up To 110 kmph, Says IMD
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) Montha continued moving north-northwest and, as of 4:30 pm on October 28, was positioned about 50 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 130 km south-southeast of Kakinada, 230 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and 470 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha.
The IMD said Cyclone Montha is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, on the evening or night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm, with wind speeds of 90–100 kmph and gusts up to 110 kmph.
- 07:13 PM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live: Yellow Alert Issued For THESE Kerala Districts
The IMD has placed Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts under a yellow alert for Wednesday, October 29, warning of the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall in these areas.
- 07:11 PM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live: Cyclone To Weaken After Landfall, Rainfall Likely To Ease
The storm is expected to lose strength after making landfall, leading to a gradual decrease in its wind speed. As the system weakens, rainfall intensity is also likely to reduce accordingly.
- 07:09 PM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live: Heavy Rain Likely In Kerala
Kerala is likely to witness another day of isolated heavy rainfall, influenced by the impact of Severe Cyclone Montha over the Bay of Bengal. The weather system is forecast to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, on Tuesday evening or night, with maximum wind speeds reaching 90–100 kmph and gusts up to 110 kmph.
- 06:17 PM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Live Update: 32 Trains Cancelled, Routes Diverted In Visakhapatnam
The Railways has cancelled 32 trains operating through Visakhapatnam in view of passenger safety amid Cyclone Montha’s impact.
According to Deepak Rout, Chief Public Relations Officer of East Coast Railway, several local MEMU services and other trains scheduled for Tuesday have also been called off.
Additionally, the Tatanagar–Ernakulam Express has been diverted, while two services — the Bhubaneswar–Jagdalpur Express and the Rourkela–Jagdalpur Express — have been short-terminated.
- 06:04 PM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Live Update: THESE Andhra Districts To Witness Heavy Rain
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Andhra Pradesh, forecasting widespread heavy to very heavy rain, with a few areas likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall. The warning covers several districts, including Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Yanam, Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, East and West Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, SPSR Nellore and Tirupati.
- 05:56 PM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Live Update: CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Cyclone Montha Impact
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation arising from Cyclone Montha’s impact on the state from the RTGS control room in Amaravati
- 05:53 PM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Live Update: Andhra Pradesh Sets Up 800 Relief Centres
According to ANI, the Andhra Pradesh government has set up over 800 relief centres and moved pregnant women to hospitals as Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha is likely to make landfall tonight.
- 05:36 PM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Live Update:Konaseema Woman Killed After Tree Falls During Strong Winds
A woman lost her life in Makanagudem village of Konaseema district after strong winds uprooted a tree that collapsed on her, a police official informed PTI.
- 05:05 PM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates:Sea Turns Rough Near Kakinada Ahead of Landfall Tonight
Visuals from Kakinada-Uppada Beach Road show rough sea conditions as Cyclone Montha intensifies and nears the Andhra Pradesh coast. The storm is likely to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, close to Kakinada, later this evening or night.
- 04:31 PM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Live Update: Storm To Cross Andhra Coast Near Kakinada Tonight: IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Montha’ was located over the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 70 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 150 km south-southeast of Kakinada, 250 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam and 480 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha at 2:30 PM
According to the IMD, the cyclone moved north-northwest at a speed of 15 kmph between 8:30 AM and 2:30 PM. It is expected to continue on this path and make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, by evening or night as a Severe Cyclonic Storm, with wind speeds ranging between 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.
- 04:21 PM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Live Update: IMD Forecasts Rain And Thunderstorms Across THESE Tamil Nadu Districts Today
The IMD has forecast moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning in several Tamil Nadu districts today, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Viluppuram, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukkudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.
- 04:18 PM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live: Where Is Cyclone Currently?
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Cyclone Montha has strengthened into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal. Moving north-northwest at around 15 kmph over the last six hours, the system was positioned at 5:30 AM today, 190 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 270 km south-southeast of Kakinada, 340 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and about 550 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha.
- 12:28 PM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: NDRF Deploys 25 Teams Across States
After Cyclone Montha intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 25 teams across coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry. Another 20 teams have been kept on standby for immediate deployment if required, officials said, as per ANI.
- 12:05 PM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Multiple Tamil Nadu Districts On High Alert
North coastal Tamil Nadu is expected to see heavy rain. Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet have been placed under an orange alert by the IMD. A yellow alert has been issued for Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, and Puducherry.
- 10:52 AM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: 183 Trains Affected Till Now
Due to severe warning for cyclone Montha has affected 183 trains, resulting in cancellations. East Coast Railway has cancelled 43 trains. Five trains have been diverted, eight have been rescheduled, and five have been terminated early.
- 10:10 AM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Officials Close Beach Road Of Kakinada, Uppada In Andhra Pradesh
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Sea in full spate in Kakinada as Cyclone Montha further advances. Visuals from Beach Road of Kakinada and Uppada. About 8-kilometre stretch of beach road has suffered damage.

Officials have closed the beach road of Kakinada and Uppada to prevent…
- 10:06 AM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In Parts Of Jharkhand Till Oct 31
The IMD on Tuesday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Jharkhand till October 31 under the impact of a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal. The weather system lay centred 190 km south to southeast of Machilipatnam, 270 km south to southeast of Kakinada and 340 km south to southeast of Vizag in Andhra Pradesh at 5.30 am.
- 09:57 AM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: IMD Issues Red Alert for 19 Andhra Districts
The Met Department forecast extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places across the coastal districts of the southern state. It issued a red alert to 19 districts. Likewise, an orange alert has been issued to Nandyal, Kadapa and Annamayya districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in isolated places.
Similarly, a yellow alert has been issued to Kurnool, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai and Chittoor districts, where heavy rainfall is likely in isolated places.
- 08:53 AM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Rainfall Lashes In Parts Of Chennai
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: As Montha Cyclone further advances, rainfall continues in all parts of Chennai. Koovam River is in spate.
Visuals from Chennai's Koyambedu, Arumbakkam and Nerkundram areas. pic.twitter.com/1UEcNkTETE, — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025
- 08:36 AM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Several Parts of Andhra Pradesh Receives Heavy Rainfall | WATCH VIDEOS
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Rainfall lashes Vijayawada amid Cyclone Montha. Several parts of the city are experiencing heavy showers.
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Kakinada city receives rainfall and winds this morning, as an impact of Cyclone #Montha.
- 08:13 AM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Rough Seas, Heavy Rain And Strong Winds Lash Odisha’s Ganjam District
#WATCH | Odisha: Rough sea, strong winds and rainfall in Ganjam district this morning, due to the impact of cyclone #Montha

Visuals from Aryapalli of Ganjam District.
Visuals from Aryapalli of Ganjam District. pic.twitter.com/SNRExjlOyi, — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025
- 08:00 AM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: TN Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin Makes Surprise Visit To Chennai Corporation Control Centre
#WATCH | Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin conducts surprise inspection at Greater Chennai Corporation's Command and Control Centre. The Centre has been established to continuously monitor various aspects of the city — including rainfall levels across different…
- 07:57 AM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: What Does Word 'Montha' Mean?
Cyclone 'Montha', which means a fragrant flower in Thai, was centred over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal at 5:30 pm, moving northwest at 15 km/h during the previous six hours.
- 07:49 AM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Schools, Colleges Closed In Chennai
All schools and colleges in Chennai's several districts have been asked to stay shut as cyclone Montha approaches.
- 07:46 AM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Heavy Rainfall In Rajasthan
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rainfall advisory for 23 districts in Rajasthan due to the influence of Cyclone Montha in both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday. Several regions of the state, including Jaipur, had mild to moderate rain beginning Monday afternoon and continuing through the night. Nainwa in Bundi district received the most rainfall, around four inches in 24 hours.
- 07:45 AM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: IndiGo Airlines Issue Travel Advisory
- 07:41 AM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Over 50 Trains Cancelled | Check
- 07:37 AM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Cyclone's Speed Intensify By 15 km/h In 6 Hours
A)Cyclonic Storm "Montha" [Pronunciation: Mon-Tha] over Westcentral Bay of Bengal* The Cyclonic Storm "Montha" [Pronunciation: Mon-Tha] over westcentraland adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speedof 15 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at…
- 07:34 AM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Andhra Fishing Boats Stranded At Sea, Unable To Return Due to Rough Weather
#WATCH | Ganjam, Odisha | On Cyclone 'Montha', Inspector in-charge of Marine police station, Aryapalli, Bidyabharati Nayak, said, "Fishing boats that had come from Andhra Pradesh were unable to return due to the cyclone. Our Ganjam district collector ordered all of them to be…
- 07:32 AM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Heavy Rain Hits Machilipatnam And Kalingapatnam
VIDEO | Machilipatnam: With Cyclone Montha expected to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam later this evening, the coastal town witnesses rains and winds as authorities remain on alert.#CycloneMontha #AndhraPradesh #WeatherUpdate

(Full video available on PTI…
(Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/lJjDcTDMVN, — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2025
- 07:23 AM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Andhra CM Naidu Orders Immediate Evacuation Of Coastal Residents
As Cyclone Montha moves closer to the eastern coast, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take immediate action to safeguard lives and minimise damage in coastal areas.
Chief Minister instructed district collectors and superintendents of police to "shift residents of vulnerable coastal areas to rehabilitation centres without any delay".The CM emphasised the importance of ensuring high-quality food and safe drinking water at rehabilitation centres. He also ordered the appointment of special officers to oversee the functioning of these centres. "Precautions must be taken to prevent the pollution of drinking water", he said.
- 07:20 AM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Cyclone Montha To Intensify Into Severe Storm, Andhra Braces For Landfall Tonight
IMD has predicted that Cyclone 'Montha' is likely to turn into a 'severe' cyclone as it will hit the coastal shores of Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday evening.
- 12:11 AM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Update: 50,000 Evacuated In Andhra, Nearly 4 Million May Be Affected
As Cyclone Montha intensified after landfall, authorities have relocated nearly 50,000 people to relief camps, according to government data cited by Reuters. Officials estimate that around 3.9 million residents in low-lying regions of Andhra Pradesh could be impacted, with disaster management teams carrying out large-scale evacuations.
- 12:04 AM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Update: Heavy Rain Likely in West Bengal from Tuesday, Says IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Cyclone Montha is expected to cause heavy rainfall across several districts of West Bengal between Tuesday and Friday. In its special bulletin, the IMD stated that the system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm and make landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night.
- 12:01 AM, 28 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Update: Rough Seas Reported At Chennai’s Marina Beach
According to a Times Of India report, rough sea conditions were observed at Chennai’s Marina Beach on Monday due to the impact of Cyclonic Storm Montha forming over the Bay of Bengal.
- 11:13 PM, 27 Oct 2025
Cyclone Live Update: Cyclone Montha Begins Landfall, Says APSDMA
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Monday confirmed that the landfall of Cyclone Montha had started along the state’s coastline. The storm is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm soon.
“Cyclone has begun. Coastal districts are witnessing rainfall accompanied by gales,” APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain told news agency PTI.
- 11:06 PM, 27 Oct 2025
Cyclone Months Live: Rayagada On Alert, Collector Says All Preparations In Place
Rayagada District Collector Ashutosh Kulkarni said the administration has taken extensive precautionary measures in anticipation of heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Montha, which is set to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast.
Although Rayagada is not directly in the cyclone’s path, the district is under a red alert for October 28 and 29 due to expected heavy rains. Kulkarni said all departments are on high alert and necessary preparations are in place.
He stated, “A cyclone is about to hit the coast of Andhra Pradesh. While Rayagada is not directly in the cyclone's path, as a neighbouring area, we have rainfall red alerts for the 28th and 29th. Accordingly, all the district authorities are prepared. The district has launched a basic preparation module for all district-level officers. In every block, have JCBs and other machines ready, as landslides and rainfall are the main threats during cyclone season... TPS is ready in case of a power snap... Other line departments, such as education and other offices, have been kept on alert since the declaration that schools and offices would be closed... Women who are about to give birth in the next seven days have been evacuated; the process is already underway. We have also identified certain vulnerable habitations where, if conditions deteriorate, these areas will need to be evacuated. Therefore, they have been listed and tagged to specific temporary shelters...”
- 11:01 PM, 27 Oct 2025
Cyclone Months Live: Schools In Chennai Closed On Tuesday Due To Heavy Rain Alert
Amid warnings of Cyclone Montha and heavy rainfall, Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade has announced a holiday for all schools on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.
- 09:17 PM, 27 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live: Cyclone Montha Nears Andhra Coast, Likely To Intensify Into Severe Storm By Tuesday
As of 5:30 pm on Monday, Cyclone Montha was positioned over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, roughly 420 km east of Chennai and 450 km south-southeast of Kakinada. The system, moving north-northwest at a speed of about 15 kmph, is forecast to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning.
- 09:06 PM, 27 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live: Odisha CM Manjhi Calls Emergency Meet, Says State Partially At Risk
Speaking about Cyclone Montha, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi said, “Cyclone Montha is developing over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to make landfall near Kakinada on the Andhra Pradesh coast. It will not directly impact Odisha, but a few districts in the state are likely to experience its effects. Although there is little chance of major damage, all precautionary measures are being taken. I am on my way to Odisha and have convened an emergency meeting tomorrow morning to review the situation. A final assessment will be carried out during that meeting.”
- 09:02 PM, 27 Oct 2025
Cyclone Live: Heavy Rain Likely In Chennai, Tiruvallur And Nearby Districts, Says IMD
The weather department has forecast light to moderate rainfall across several parts of north Tamil Nadu, with occasional showers expected in south Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal region. A few areas may also experience thunderstorms and lightning.
According to the alert, heavy to very heavy rain is expected at isolated locations in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Kancheepuram, while Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and Puducherry are also likely to receive heavy rainfall in the coming hours.
- 08:59 PM, 27 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: 67 Trains Cancelled Amid Heavy Rain Alert
In view of the imminent Cyclone ‘Montha’ and in the interest of passenger safety, a few trains are cancelled.
Source: South Central Railway CPRO
- 08:53 PM, 27 Oct 2025
Cyclone Live: PM Modi Assures Central Aid To Andhra As CM Naidu Reviews Cyclone Montha Preparedness
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured central support to help the state tackle Cyclone Montha, which is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning.
Naidu stated that the Prime Minister had called him earlier in the day to review the cyclone’s impact and the precautionary measures being implemented across the state.
- 08:50 PM, 27 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Flights and 43 Trains Cancelled in Visakhapatnam
With Cyclone Montha nearing the Andhra Pradesh coast, authorities have cancelled 43 train services passing through Visakhapatnam on October 28. As a safety precaution, all IndiGo and Air India Express flights scheduled from Vizag airport have also been suspended until further notice.
- 08:47 PM, 27 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Andhra Districts on Alert, Schools Shut And Evacuations Begin
Authorities in several coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru and West Godavari, have ramped up emergency measures as Cyclone Montha approaches. Precautionary steps include mass evacuations from low-lying areas, closure of schools and restrictions on fishing activities.
In Kakinada, officials have begun relocating residents from Hope Island to safer shelters ahead of the expected landfall. All educational institutions in the region will remain closed from October 27 to 31, as weather agencies warn of heavy rain and strong winds in the coming days.