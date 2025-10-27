Cyclone Montha Live Updates: The landfall process of severe cyclonic storm Montha has begun off the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada. The landfall process will continue for the next three to four hours. The weather system will cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada in the next three to four hours as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90 to 100 kmph and gusting up to 110 kmph, the IMD said.

Earlier today, officials made announcements, urging people to vacate their houses in Kothapatnam village, as a precautionary measure for SCS Montha. NDRF teams have been deployed in Uppada. Meanwhile, in Odisha, fishing boats that had come from Andhra Pradesh are unable to return due to Cyclone Montha. All 50 fishing boats have been kept anchored in the harbour of Gopalpur port in Ganjam district.

Tamil Nadu is also likely to witness moderate rain with thunder and lightning in several districts, including Thoothukudi. Fishermen are advised to stay ashore for the fourth consecutive day.

Follow the live blog for updates