Kufar Music Video Controversy: Diljit Dosanjh and Manushi Chhillar have found themselves at the centre of a social media storm after the release of their latest music video, Kufar. The song, which has been trending on YouTube, drew criticism for a particular dance scene that many online users called “vulgar” and “objectifying.” In the viral clip, Diljit stands behind a woman as she lifts her legs dramatically to the lyrics, “Jannat De Darwaze Kudiye.” The moment quickly spread across social media, with viewers accusing the makers of crossing boundaries in the name of art and glamour.

As the trolling intensified, Diljit Dosanjh decided to address the controversy during an Instagram Live session. In his usual humorous style, the singer joked about the situation, saying, “Bruh, mai ta othe khada si… aase paase pata ni ki challi janda si” (Bro, I was just standing there… I didn’t even know what was going on around me!). His light-hearted reaction, however, didn’t do much to calm the backlash. While some fans laughed it off, others felt the response was dismissive and that the criticism deserved to be taken more seriously.

Manushi Chhillar, on the other hand, took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify her stance on the viral scene. Responding to claims that she was part of the controversial moment, the Miss World 2017 winner wrote, “Not mine #iykyk. But can we please not disrespect the dancer who was simply doing her job?” Her tweet suggested that the dancer in question was a body double and not her. Despite the clarification, online debates continued, with many questioning the intent behind the choreography and calling for more mindful representation of women in mainstream music videos.

Kufar, choreographed by the popular duo Piyush-Shazia, features lyrics by Raj Ranjodh and production by Sean. While the track’s catchy beats and stylish visuals have pushed it into YouTube’s Top 10 trending list, the backlash has somewhat overshadowed its success.