Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor recently found himself at the centre of online chatter after he praised Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. Tharoor had shared a glowing review of the Netflix series on X (formerly Twitter), calling it “absolute OTT gold.” However, his enthusiastic post quickly drew accusations of being a “paid review.” His words quickly went viral, drawing attention from both fans and critics of the show. While many appreciated his thoughtful review, others questioned his motives, prompting the politician’s strong rebuttal to claims of bias or paid promotion. The politician wasted no time in shutting down the claims, stating firmly that his opinions are never influenced by money or favour.

Shashi Tharoor responded sharply to a troll who accused him of promoting the show for money. “I’m not for sale, my friend. No opinion I express has ever been paid for by anybody, in cash or in kind,” he said. In his original post, Tharoor shared that he had been unwell and was persuaded by his family to watch the series. What followed, according to him, was an unexpectedly rewarding viewing experience. “Just finished watching Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and I’m left grasping for words of praise. The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the satire is exactly what Bollywood needed,” he wrote.

Shashi Tharoor new side business _Paid reviews!! https://t.co/bDE7j4lgSG — тω✺✺ṧℏᾰԻ (@twooshar) October 27, 2025 Meanwhile, Tharoor also complimented Aryan for his bold storytelling, describing the series as a witty and daring take on the glamour and clichés of the Hindi film industry. He added that the seven-episode series showcased Aryan’s potential as a powerful new storyteller. The Congress MP ended his post by applauding Shah Rukh Khan, offering a heartfelt message to the superstar. “Take a bow, Aryan Khan you’ve delivered a masterpiece. From one father to another, let me say, @iamsrk, you must be so proud,” Tharoor wrote. Also Read: Aryan Khan’s Directorial Netflix Web Series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Leaves Shashi Tharoor Speechless; Calls It ‘Absolute OTT Gold'

About The Ba***ds Of Bollywood The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which premiered on Netflix on September 18, marks Aryan Khan’s much-anticipated debut as a director. Starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and Bobby Deol, the satirical comedy delves into the darker, more competitive side of the film industry. The series also features Mona Singh, Anya Singh, and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. Exploring the struggles of outsiders and the politics of power within Bollywood, the show has earned praise for its fearless tone and clever writing.

