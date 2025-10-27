The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: This year, another star kid made waves in Bollywood but not as an actor. Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, surprised many by stepping into filmmaking instead. His directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, quickly became one of the most talked-about OTT releases of the year. The show takes a satirical look at the Hindi film industry, exaggerating the chaos, glamour, and drama that unfolds behind the camera. With witty dialogues, clever real-life references, and an unpredictable climax, Aryan’s series struck a chord with viewers and critics alike. Now, it has also received glowing praise from none other than Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Shashi Tharoor recently took to social media to review Aryan Khan’s show, leaving fans pleasantly surprised. In his post, he revealed that while recovering from a cold, he decided to watch the series on Netflix and was left “speechless.” Calling it “absolute OTT GOLD,” Tharoor wrote that the show slowly grows on the audience before completely hooking them. He praised Aryan’s sharp writing and fearless direction, describing the satire as “just what Bollywood needed.” His review has since gone viral, with fans celebrating the recognition coming from such a respected figure.

I’ve been battling a cold & cough and cancelled engagements for two days. My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time towards a @NetflixIndia series, and it’s one of the best things I have ever treated myself to:… pic.twitter.com/xRUHv8ERTB — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 26, 2025 Meanwhile, Tharoor went on to share even more admiration for the young filmmaker. He called the series a “genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour,” adding that it tears apart Bollywood clichés with razor-sharp wit. He also noted the show’s insider jokes that make audiences feel part of the industry itself. The politician described the seven-episode series as proof of Aryan’s talent, writing that it marks “the arrival of a true storytelling powerhouse.” In a heartfelt note, he even addressed Shah Rukh Khan, saying, “From one father to another, you must be so proud.” Also Read: Are Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Heading For Divorce After 14 Years Of Marriage?



On the other hand, the heartfelt praise from Shashi Tharoor has added another feather to Aryan Khan’s cap. The Ba***ds of Bollywood stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, and Sahher Bambba in key roles. Fans are now eagerly waiting for a second season, hoping Aryan continues to explore bold and witty storytelling that reflects both the charm and chaos of the film industry.

