Only Murders In The Building Season 6: After wrapping up season 5, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short are all set to make a comeback with a new season of Only Murders in the Building. The makers have renewed the comedy detective series for a sixth season, consisting of 10 episodes. This announcement comes on the same day as the release of the Season 5 finale. While Only Murders In the Building's previous seasons were set in New York City, Season 6 will take the trio to London for a new mysterious case.

Only Murders In The Building Season 6 Update The murder mystery comedy, Season 5, concluded on October 28, leaving fans intrigued by its finale's ending, sparking speculations about season 6 of Only Murders In The Building.

Selena Gomez, who plays the role of Mabel Mora, shared her excitement with fans on Instagram story. Re-sharing Hulu's official post, she wrote, “Well, looks like our fam is going to London y’all!”

In another post, she expressed gratitude for the love and support shown to the show. Her post read, “I want to thank our community and fans of Only Murders in the Building for allowing us to even have a Season 6! We are eternally grateful we can bring any of you any sort of joy. My deepest gratitude from Steve, Marty and myself."

What To Expect From Only Murders In The Building 6? Season 6 will feature 10 episodes and is slated to release in 2026. After spending five seasons rooted in New York’s iconic Arconia building, the makers have now planned to shoot in London, with a fresh backdrop and storyline.

The final episode of season 5 unveiled the killer of the Arconia's beloved doorman, Lester, Mayor Beau Tillman (Keegan-Michael Key). Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) discovered that Tillman murdered Lester to protect his billionaire friends and their casino plans. Tillman and billionaires Bash Steed (Christoph Waltz), Camilla White (Renée Zellweger) and Jay Pflug (Logan Lerman) were arrested for the murder, and Lester's widow, Lorraine (Dianne Wiest), moved into the Arconia, as per People report. However, the final scene introduced another shocking death, that of Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) or possibly her doppelgänger outside the Arconia, teasing a new mystery for Mabel, Charles and Oliver to solve next.

Stars Gomez, Short and Martin will reprise their roles in the upcoming season. The viewers can also expect the return of Michael Cyril Creighton, Jackie Hoffman, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Meryl Streep.

Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building also featured Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, Jermaine Fowler and others